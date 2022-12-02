ElderCircle will host a presentation by River of the North Trio on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 12 - 2 p.m. at the Active Living Center, located on the Itasca County Family YMCA Campus.


The trio is a group of three performers who will perform a wide variety of music, mostly country. To sign up or learn more, contact Cindy at 218-999-9233 Ext. 280 or cbarrett@eldercircle.org

