River of North Trio at Active Living Center Dec. 7 Britta Arendt Dec 2, 2022 ElderCircle will host a presentation by River of the North Trio on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 12 - 2 p.m. at the Active Living Center, located on the Itasca County Family YMCA Campus.The trio is a group of three performers who will perform a wide variety of music, mostly country. To sign up or learn more, contact Cindy at 218-999-9233 Ext. 280 or cbarrett@eldercircle.org
