Grand Rapids and Cohasset looking to partner on development
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a regular session at the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Itasca Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Tamara Lowney and Commissioner Burl Ives provided information regarding the funding of a potential infrastructure project.
The project would construct water and sewer infrastructure that would loop the cities of Grand Rapids and Cohasset. The new infrastructure would allow shovel-ready development to take place.
In the past the IEDC has been denied in the application process to develop because there was no water and sewer at the site.
“Our greater goal is to attract and attain companies that will attract and attain workforce,” Lowney said. “Rising tides lift all ships.”
Development would be assisted by a $1.9 million federal grant from the Economic Development Authority with the IEDC providing approximately $169,000.
The update provided by Lowney was informational and no action was taken on Tuesday, however, all four commissioners present agreed they supported economic development within the county.
COVID-19 cases steadily rising
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 in Itasca County. In Itasca County, there have been 3,323 since March 29, 2020. In the past week, the county identified 82 positive cases, up from 30 two weeks ago. There have been 152 cases the past 14 days.
Itasca County has seen 51 total deaths since the pandemic began, with four additional four deaths the past two weeks. So far, 13,469 Itasca County residents received the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,514 have received the entire series.
Priority groups, such as emergency responders, healthcare workers, and caregivers have mostly completed vaccinations, according to Chandler. Skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the county have mostly completed their doses and new hires will be addressed as needed.
If Itasca County residents are looking to receive a vaccine and need assistance, they can call (218) 327-6784 and leave a message.
“If you are struggling to find a vaccine, please just call us,” Chandler said. “We’ll help you navigate.”
Request for hiring authorization
The Board approved two requests for hiring authorization.
Ann Erickson of Health and Human Services requested hiring authorization for a child support officer. A current child support officer provided her letter of retirement and her last day in office will be April 15.
Itasca County currently has nine CSOs with each handling an average of 240 cases. The position will likely be filled internally, which could create a domino effect of open positions needing to be filled.
“If we cannot fill her post right away, we’re going to have to divide up some of those cases to current CSOs who already have 240 cases.” Erickson said.
The Board voted 3-0 to approve posting of a child support officer position.
Kory Johnson of the Transportation Department requested authorization to create an eligibility list for interviews and to hire one vacant highway maintenance worker position.
The board also voted 3-0 to approve the request.
Demolition approval
The County Board has budgeted funds for demolition of the caretaker house at Itasca County Fairgrounds and has a campground host site placed on the location with water, sewer, and electric hookups.
Six contractors provided quotes for demolition of the house and the construction of the campground host site. Deer River Trucking, Inc. provided the lowest quote at $17,000.
The Board voted to approve the contract for demolition of the caretaker house and the project is scheduled for May/June 2021.
The caretaker house at the Itasca County Fairgrounds had been on the market for sales and removal from the fairgrounds for three years.
Commissioner Ben DeNucci opposed the motion.
“It’s too bad it hasn’t worked out, but I can’t in good conscience support the motion today,” DeNucci said. “I just feel like maybe there’s another route. It just seems like a shame to demolish this house.”
Additional items
Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Anderson provided a county-based purchasing (IMCare) Division update, including information regarding the 2020 Compliance Program Report.
The Board welcomed new employees Gabriel Wood, Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy and Brandon Nelson, Mechanic/Welder. The Board congratulated Shelly Braford, Amber Silliman, and Miranda Myers on promotions or transfers.
The Board said farewell to Roy Procopio of the Sheriff Department, Josh Lewins of the Transportation Department, and Anna Anttila of Health and Human Services.
The Board recognized the following employees for continuous years of service: 5 continuous years – Melanie Carlos, Billie Fowler, Jenna Soltis, Howard Page, Mary Chambers, Christall Ellis, Amber Kallaus, Carol Clancey, Karissa Benoit, Stephen Picht, Frederick Knight, Christina Rae, Melissa Skoglund, Jeremiah Johnson, Samantha Tarbuck, John Bray, Janna Wolter, Carissa Nelson, Shannon Bruley, Tony Fremont, Hope Demarais, Lisa Jackman, Rebecca Boelter, Christopher Thompson, Megan Ritter, Suzanne Caldwell, Jayme Smith, and Timothy Lasecki; 10 continuous years – Kyle Curtiss, Jennifer Moen, Angie Watson, Ginger Parlanti, Tami Elich, Brenda Oberg, Tammy Keith, Marcie Witkofsky, Susan Nichols, Micah Kral, Josh Falck, Adam Rabey, and Diane Nelson; 15 continuous years – William Bothma, Tara Graeber, Craig Pierce, Jeannette Grover, Shannon Shelton, Marnie Olson, Terry Swedeen, Amy Slettom, Eddie Huffman, Kris Miller, Mike Wagner, and Rosann Bray; 20 continuous years – Sarah Polhamus, Brett Skyles, Becky Lauer, Lucas Thompson, Mark Weller, Roy Procopio, Eva Moore, Joel Boyd, Mervin Castle, Jr., and Amber Peratalo; 25 continuous years – Lisa Bolton, Laura Grover, Paul Meyer, Ryan Gunderson, and Thomas Williams; 30 continuous years – Loren Eide; 35 continuous years – Jeff Heinrich, and Terri Friesen.
Consent agenda
The Board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consisted of the following actions:
Accept the resignation of Rusty Eichorn from the Nursing Home Board, effective Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Authorize the external posting and hiring of one vacant Custodian position.
Request authorization to hire one Clerk Treasurer position in the Auditor/Treasurer’s Department.
Request authorization to hire one Public Health Nurse position in the Public Health Division of the Health and Human Services Department.
Approve the submission of a grant proposal to the Minnesota Department of Human Services by ICHHS for the Community Living Infrastructure (CLI) Grant.
Approve the construction of three Canister Site Buildings.
Award Contract 59602 - City of Bigfork, Rajala Mill Rd. & Ash Street Road Reconstruction to Casper Construction Inc. in the amount of $731,743.65 and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
Adopt the Resolution for MnDOT Detour Agreement No. 1045956, which approves the agreement and authorizes the necessary signatures.
Set time and date for the Land Department to conduct two oral auctions of earthen materials at the Itasca County Land Department, 1177 LaPrairie Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN as follows and authorize publication: 1) Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM, base royalty of $1.50 per cubic yard loose volume in NWSW, Section 4, Township 60 N, Range 23 W; and 2) Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 8:45 AM, base royalty of $1.00 per cubic yard loose volume in SESE Less SW1/4 thereof, Section 2; NWSW, Section 4; S1/2SE1/4, Section 5; all in Township 60 N. Range 23 W.
Adopt the Resolution to Repurchase of Government Lot Two, Section Fourteen, Township One Hundred Forty-five, Range Twenty-six by Paul and Marilyn Schanhaar.
Approve purchase of Highway Easement over Portions of Tax-Forfeit Land to MN DOT for State Hwy 65 Improvement Project over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 13, Township 56, Range 23, described and shown on the attachments for the appraised value of $3,000.00 and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve minutes of the Itasca County Land Classification Committee meeting held March 9, 2021.
Approve recommended classifications from Itasca County Land Classification Committee meeting held March 9, 2021.
Award 2021 Tree Planting Contract to Northwoods Forestry Inc. in the amount of $29,795.37 to be paid from Forest Resources Fund 12 and authorize necessary signatures.
Award 2021 Site Preparation Contract to Future Forests Inc., in the amount of $68,395.00 to be paid from Forest Resources Fund 12 and authorize necessary signatures.
Approve 2021 set-up permit renewals for the following establishments: Little Winnie Resort - 55671 County Road 9, Deer River, MN 56636; Deer Lake Charlies - 64051 County Road 533, Effie, MN 56639; Dixon L:ake Resort - 49442 Dixon Lake Resort Road, Squaw Lake, MN 56681; and Wilderness Wedding Barn - 53378 Janes School Road, Bigfork, MN 56628.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.