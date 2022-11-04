Rise in wildfire activity during near critical fire weather conditions

The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids received more than 25 reports of active wildfires throughout the state in just one day this week. Strong gusty winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity produced near-critical fire weather conditions throughout much of the state, contributing to fire danger and increase in reported wildfires.

The largest concentration of wildfires occurred in the central region of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, where persistent drought has been building since this summer.


