Rise in wildfire activity during near critical fire weather conditions

The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids received more than 25 reports of active wildfires throughout the state in just one day this week. Strong gusty winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity produced near-critical fire weather conditions throughout much of the state, contributing to fire danger and increase in reported wildfires.
The largest concentration of wildfires occurred in the central region of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, where persistent drought has been building since this summer.
Wildland firefighters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Nature Conservancy and numerous local fire departments are responding to suppress and contain active wildfires. Water-dropping aircraft, including helicopters and a Single Engine Airtanker Fire Boss, also helped support ground firefighting efforts on five wildfires in Central Minnesota throughout the afternoon. The water drops delivered by the aircraft helped cool and slow down fire activity.
“Along with the growing drought, the recent frost has left grasses and downed leaves extremely dry and highly susceptible to wildfire,” said Leanne Langeberg, Public Information Officer with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center. “Until we receive significant precipitation, in the form of rain or snow, fire danger is expected to remain high.”
The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center urges everyone to be extremely cautious with all outdoor activities that can produce heat or a spark and to check any recent debris burning to make sure the fire is out cold. If a wildfire is spotted, call 911 immediately.
Burning restrictions issued
The DNR is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties:
Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Olmstead, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Southern St. Louis, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wabasha, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona, Wright, Yellow Medicine.
The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the burning restrictions are lifted. Residents should also take care with backyard campfires.
“Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire.”
Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change.
Campfires are not prohibited with the burning restrictions. However, with many groups in the forest during Minnesota Deer Hunting season, the DNR is asking people to be cautious when lighting campfires and to be mindful that any campfires are completely extinguished before left unattended.
For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/BurnRestrictions).
