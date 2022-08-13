The city of Grand Rapids showed appreciation to Robert Rima this week when the city council approved his requirement request.

Rima has submitted his notice of retirement from the Grand Rapids Fire Department and his Fire Mechanic position effective Aug. 31, 2022. Rima was hired as a Firefighter on Aug. 11, 1987. During his career with the GRFD, he has also worked in the capacity of the Fire Mechanic for the fire department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments