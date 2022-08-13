The city of Grand Rapids showed appreciation to Robert Rima this week when the city council approved his requirement request.
Rima has submitted his notice of retirement from the Grand Rapids Fire Department and his Fire Mechanic position effective Aug. 31, 2022. Rima was hired as a Firefighter on Aug. 11, 1987. During his career with the GRFD, he has also worked in the capacity of the Fire Mechanic for the fire department.
During Monday’s council meeting, Grand Rapids Fire Chief Travis Cole presented Rima’s request.
“Rob has been outstanding with his quality of work, job knowledge, initiative, and dependability. Rob dedicated 35 years of service to the Fire Department and to the City,” said Cole. “Rob has set the bar high, as he is now the longest serving member the City of Grand Rapids Fire Department has ever had.”
In his letter, Rima thanked the city for giving him the opportunity to serve Grand Rapids and surrounding residents, and said it has “been an amazing time,” and although there were some difficult times, he wouldn’t change anything and wished the leadership and department continued success.
“On behalf of the City of Grand Rapids, we would like to thank Rob for his sacrifices and selflessness and wish him the very best as he retires from the GRFD.”
The Department posted the vacancy of Fire Mechanic internally on Monday. They are asking for letters of interest by Aug. 15, followed by interviews. A recommendation to fill the vacancy will be presented to the council on Aug. 22. It is the goal to have someone in this position to start Sept. 1, 2022.
In other business on Aug. 8, the Grand Rapids City Council:
• Approved verified claims in the amount of $637,783.88 for the period of July 19 - Aug. 1, 2022.
• Approved the appointment of Jillian Buck to the Police Community Advisory Board. The board is currently seeking to fill one other vacancy.
• Authorized the Police Department to sell eight (8) city owned / forfeited vehicles at the Minnesota DNR or Mid State Auto online auction.
The Police Department has used the Minnesota DNR or Mid State Auto online action in the past to dispose of city owned, forfeited and abandoned vehicles. The auctions are continuously running and many government agencies are observed to frequently add assets in attempts to sell such. The following vehicle is a GRPD asset. It was previously utilized by SWAT but has now been replaced by an Itasca County owned vehicle.
1. 1982 Chevrolet SN P20 Delivery Van VIN 1GCEP22MIC3327821
The following vehicles (7) were obtained by qualifying arrest / seizure laws. Each were awarded to Grand Rapids Police Department following appropriate civil court forfeiture hearings.
1. 2016 Coolster Speedmax 70cc Dirt Bike VIN L6ZDCCLAXG1000825
2. 1996 Suzuki VS1400 Motorcycle VIN JS1VX51L9T2103671
3. 2005 Audi A4 Sedan VIN WAUDF68E65A499601
4. 2002 Ford F150 VIN 1FTRX18L72ND11447
5. 2007 Subaru Legacy VIN 4S4BP61C577336207
6. 2005 Chevrolet Impala Sedan VIN 2G1WF52E059141168
7. 2014 Buick Regal VIN 2G4GN5EX8E9303300
• Adopted a resolution requesting detachment of properties adjacent to Isleview Road. The City and Harris Township have been discussing roadway maintenance along Isleview Road, from Horseshoe Lake Road to the City limits.
This section of roadway serves 137 Harris properties versus 27 Grand Rapids properties. Several options were discussed regarding how to fund improvements to the roadway, including a joint funding option. The preferred option by both parties was the detachment of City parcels, which would also transfer ownership of the roadway. With the approval, Harris Township will be solely responsible for maintenance.
• Approved a resolution approving application to the Corridors of Commerce grant program. MnDOT recently announced it is providing funding opportunities through the Corridors of Commerce program. The intent of this program is to fund projects on the State Highway system that support freight movements and improve system capacity.
City and MnDOT District 1 staff have been looking at ways to improve the intersection of Trunk Highway 169 (Pokegama Ave) and Trunk Highway 2 (4th Street). Both entities recognize that improvements are necessary to improve traffic flow and improve safety.
• Authorized a grant application and to accept funds from the Minnesota Department of IRRR Commercial Rehabilitation Grant program for the IRA Civic Center Rehabilitation Project.
As part of the funding package for the IRA Civic Center Rehabilitation Project, staff has prepared an application to the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation requesting a $200,000 grant from their Commercial Rehabilitation grant program. If awarded to the City, this grant would be used to reimburse a portion of the demolition costs associated with the IRA Civic Center Rehabilitation Project.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing a grant application and accept funds from the Minnesota Department of IRRR Community Infrastructure Grant program for the IRA Civic Center Rehabilitation Project.
As part of the funding package for the IRA Civic Center Rehabilitation Project, staff has prepared an application to the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation requesting a $300,000 grant from their Community Infrastructure grant program. If awarded to the City, this grant would be used to reimburse a portion of the required community infrastructure costs associated with the IRA Civic Center Rehabilitation Project.
• Approved a loan of a Minnesota Investment Fund grant to ASV Holdings, Inc., and the execution of related documents.
The Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority (GREDA) was awarded a $450,000 Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for the ASV/Yanmar Expansion Project. The ASV/Yanmar Expansion project will add significant new employment to the community, in excess of 300 positions over the next four to five years, and include a capital investment of approximately $9.5 million in equipment and real property improvements. With the proceeds of the MIF grant, GREDA intends to provide a forgivable loan to ASV for their purchase of equipment, with the forgivable terms based on achieving a goal of maintaining the existing 219 full time positions and creating at least 115 new full time position in the next two years.
• Approved an agreement to subordinate a SCDP residential rehabilitation loan mortgage on real property owned by Patricia Kampa.
• Accepted the Fire Relief Association Schedule Form for LumpSum Pension reporting Year 2022, 2021 Financial Statements and authorized the budgeted $5,000 contribution to the Fire Relief Association.
• Approved the voiding of accounts payable check #150054 issued to Fastenal Company on June 28, 2022 for $235.82 is lost. A representative from Fastenal Company has completed an Affidavit of Lost Check for the lost check.
• Approved the resignation of Matthew Moen from Hospital Security.
• Approved the appointment of Sebastian Holmberg to full-time Hospital Security Officer.
• Approved appointing additional election judges for 2022 elections and confirm the pay rate.
The City of Grand Rapids conducts voting outreach for Health Care Facilities as required by the State of Minnesota. In needing to maintain party balance, we saw a need to hire a judge to serve in this capacity. Election judges for City of Grand Rapids 2020 elections were paid at the rate of $16 and $15 per hour, for Head Judge and Election Judge, respectively.
• Adopted a resolution urging Governor Walz to call for a special session of its lawmakers.
Minnesota has critical infrastructure needs and the 2022 legislative session ended without passing a tax bill.
The meeting adjourned at about 5:15 p.m. All councilors were present.
