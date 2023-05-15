Grand Rapids was host to autonomous vehicle researchers from Japan this week who enjoyed a ride in a goMARTI van with Claire Peterlin, with the PLUM Catalyst - the management agency for the goMARTI pilot.
Britta Arendt
Submitted photo
The Japanese visitors got a close up look at the goMARTI technology after a tour around Grand Rapids.
By now you have seen them out on the road, and the goMARTI self-driving shuttles are catching the attention of many locally, and now even globally.
On Tuesday May 9, goMARTI hosted a group from Japan who study autonomous vehicle shuttles. Their group included representatives from the National Institute of Advanced
Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Nippon Koei Co., Ltd., and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
The Japanese researchers chose the goMARTI pilot, which started in Grand Rapids in November 2022, as one of two global pilots to visit in-person to gather more information and research on self-driving vehicles.
The goals of the goMARTI pilot and project is to “advance and inform the technology in rural and winter conditions, engage with the local community and build trust in self-driving shuttles, create accessible mobility options, and create workforce and economic development”.
This goMARTI pilot will last 18 months, through March 2024. There are five goMARTI shuttles, three of which are wheelchair accessible, operating in a 16.5 mile area. The shuttles can be requested through direct phone call to 211 First Call, or through the May Mobility app the public can download onto their devices.
Through the help of the Grand Rapids community, the number of stops that have been programmed into the goMARTI pilot routes reached a whopping 70 stops. Through the end of the pilot in March 2024, the rides from goMARTI are free.
The visitors from Japan were quite impressed with goMARTI, and are conducting similar self-driving experiments in rural towns and cities in Japan. Their studies have mainly focused around CASE (connected cars, autonomous driving, shared/services, and electrified).
“With trends for CASE, the global automotive industry is now undergoing a radical transformation,” said Masahiko KATO, Sub Project Coordinator, from the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology. “This project aims to help create a sustainable mobile society along with major trends surrounding the automotive industry, such as CASE and carbon neutrality.”
Currently, they are working on a similar project to goMARTI. In March 2021, Japan launched
full-scale operation of unmanned driving services with automated driving under certain
conditions in limited areas.
Their main goal is to get self-driving in Japan to a level four, which is described as automated
driving in a limited area. Right now, their projects and observations remain at a level three,
which is why they have named their research and project “Road to the L4”.
