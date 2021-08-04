Nearly 50 female motorcycle riders hit the road in northern Minnesota on Saturday to raise money for the Special Olympics.
The second annual Wind Therapy Run was organized by Tia Starks, owner of UnWined Up North, a Minnesota-focused wine bar and restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids. Riders from all corners of Minnesota traveled to Grand Rapids to ride and raise money for charity.
“It’s a fun way to spend time together with friends and raise money for a great cause,” Starks said.
More than $1,000 was raised to help Special Olympics athletes in Itasca County get jerseys with their names on them.
This year, the ride spanned more than 200 miles as the bikers rode from Grand Rapids down to Emily for lunch. From there, they rode over to Walker for a stop at Charlie’s Up North Boat Bar. From there, they traveled back to Jacobson before making their way back to Grand Rapids.
“Nothing too crazy,” Starks said. “You know, women riders are pretty mellow compared to male riders.”
Motorcycle riders from the American Legion also helped out with the event.
Last year, the Wind Therapy Run raised money for school supplies. Starks said she plans on raising money for a different local cause every year.
“We try to think of something different. We’re open for ideas for next year.”
Plans are still being made for next year’s Wind Therapy Run, which will be held in July 2022.
