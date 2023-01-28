Ribbon skirts at the MAC

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) will host a group exhibition of ribbon skirts by regional Indigenous makers Feb. 3 - March 25 in the MacRostie Gallery. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on Feb. 3 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Anderson Family Dental.
MACROSTIE GALLERY | RIBBON SKIRT INVITATIONAL | Group Exhibition
This exhibition of ribbon skirts showcases the artistry of regional Indigenous makers and highlights how these garments represent powerful and creative expressions of personal identity and cultural connection.
Ribbon skirts have been created and worn for centuries by people from Native nations across North America. The brightly colored ribbons can have personal meaning or traditional significance, and often the designs draw attention to important social causes such as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The skirts can be casual or ceremonial. Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland both wore ribbon skirts when they were sworn into office, and in January 2023 Canada observed its first National Ribbon Skirt Day to honor Native women and girls and encourage them to wear their ribbon skirts with pride.
The new exhibit at the MAC will celebrate these unique garments and brighten up the winter months with over a dozen skirts included in a vibrant display.
Also showing in February:
MINNESOTA GALLERY | FIBONACCI SEQUENCE AND THE GOLDEN RATIO | Charles Alberti Charles Alberti (Bemidji, MN) has created art for over fifty years. This body of paintings reflects his interest in exploring mathematical concepts.
GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE | Shaun Chosa
Shaun Chosa is a self-taught artist with a background in graphic design. He creates vibrant paintings that are expressive interpretations of historical and contemporary photographs. He lives and works in Ely, Minn., and he is a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa citizen.
REIF GALLERY | Itasca Life Options
This colorful exhibition features paintings and public art sculptures inspired by leaves and created by Itasca Life Options (ILO) artists in collaboration with local artists Aaron Squadroni and David Browne. ILO is an organization dedicated to empowering and providing opportunities to people of all abilities.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK | FEBRUARY 3
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibitions. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
