Ribbon skirts at the MAC

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) will host a group exhibition of ribbon skirts by regional Indigenous makers Feb. 3 - March 25 in the MacRostie Gallery. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on Feb. 3 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Anderson Family Dental.

MACROSTIE GALLERY | RIBBON SKIRT INVITATIONAL | Group Exhibition


