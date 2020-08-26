The first ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new elementary schools in Grand Rapids took place Monday afternoon at East Rapids Elementary School. This fall two new elementary buildings will be open in Grand Rapids—East Rapids and West Rapids. Additionally, Cohasset Elementary school was renovated. Community members, administrators, teachers, staff, and school board members gathered to celebrate the opening of the new schools this fall.
The principal of East Rapids Elementary Ryan DeBay spoke first.
“As a parent, an educator and as a principal, opening these new schools highlights the importance of education in our community,” said DeBay. “Thank you for investing in our children and our future of Grand Rapids.”
Superintendent of ISD 318 Matt Grose followed, commenting on the commitment to education that was made more than 100 years ago in 1895 when the Central School was built in Grand Rapids that continues on today.
“This building represents a lot of work and a lot of creativity, but it represents something more than that,” said Grose. “It represents the vision of a community. A vision that includes opportunities for children, providing the best that it can for its young people in recognition that an investment in education is not only our moral and ethical responsibility but an investment in our communities.”
Lastly, school board chair Pat Medure recognized school board members and superintendents, past and present, that have been a part of the projects. He gave a timeline of the construction projects from when the first began in 2011. Pat also pointed out that one-third of the construction projects were done by contractors in Itasca county, and two-thirds were done within 80 miles of Itasca County.
“There’s 318 pride and this is one of them right here. It’s because of every one of you—administrators, community, staff, community as a whole,” Medure said. “This is 318 pride.”
