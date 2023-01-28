Grand Rapids is becoming a new hit area for all those that love outdoor winter activities and experiences. Just as the population of those who enjoy snowmobiling, snowboarding, skiing, mountain biking, and so much more is growing, so are the opportunities to try those activities here in Itasca County. The newest spot to showcase and prioritize these winter activities is currently in-the-making and called Mad Bear Alpine Area.

“Mad Bear Alpine Area is part of the Sugar Hills Reclamation project that spans a decade of development,” says the website, https://www.madbearalpinearea.com/.


