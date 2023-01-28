Grand Rapids is becoming a new hit area for all those that love outdoor winter activities and experiences. Just as the population of those who enjoy snowmobiling, snowboarding, skiing, mountain biking, and so much more is growing, so are the opportunities to try those activities here in Itasca County. The newest spot to showcase and prioritize these winter activities is currently in-the-making and called Mad Bear Alpine Area.
“Mad Bear Alpine Area is part of the Sugar Hills Reclamation project that spans a decade of development,” says the website, https://www.madbearalpinearea.com/.
Here at Mad Bear, there will be a major variety of winter outdoor activities, such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, snowtubing, and hiking; truly an activity for everyone. On top of the activities and sports that will be available, there will also be lodging and dining areas as well.
This project was started by two people who had a love for their childhood memories at Sugar Hills, Jeff Fortune and Ryan Mogan. Both Fortune and Mogan worked at Sugar Lake Lodge together for about 10 years, and their idea for Mad Bear started as a mere conversation of reminiscing about their times as kids out at Sugar Hills.
“One of my first memories was skiing Sugar Hills when I was a little kid,” said Mogan. “That’s what we started talking about.”
“Ryan Mogan brings a decade of resort management, both as a chef and the general manager for another local ski area,” said his profile. “He has over six years of mountain operations experience to include snowmaking and grooming. Ryan is also instrumental in hiring and training all seasonal employees in areas of lift operations, ticketing, and F&B departments. His skill set and love of alpine operations will be a welcome addition to the Mad Bear project.”
Fortune, on the other hand, first found himself at Sugar Hills in 1986, where he was also captivated by the atmosphere and feel of the area.
“Jeff Fortune has 23 years in the ski resort management industry,” reads his profile. “From a former general manager at a local ski area to the equipment/ rental shop manager at a larger ski resort. Jeff holds multiple certifications from Rossignol, Head, and Atomic skis, as well as, mountain bike course certifications from Barnett/ U of Q schools. As a former professional snowboarder, Jeff brings decades of knowledge to the project and a strong sense of the mountain culture. Jeff has 20 plus years of snowmaking and grooming experience. In addition, Jeff has attended multiple risk mitigation clinics regarding ski resort indemnification, and passed multiple Mountain Guard audits with no safety violations. Jeff fosters a strong safety culture in all his endeavors, and rest assured, that will continue with the Mad Bear Alpine Area.”
Although Sugar Hills had been closed for quite some time, years in fact, both Fortune and Mogan couldn’t help but feel like it’s time as a winter activity area shouldn’t be over. With their memories of being kids and teens enjoying Sugar Hills, they started to consider the idea of somehow getting the area open again.
“Ultimately I always felt like that area commands that type of recreational opportunity,” said Fortune.
Both Fortune and Mogan want skiers and snowboarders to have a taste of the impressive terrain of Sugar Hills.
“Thunder Peak is the highest peak in Minnesota, and the third highest point in Minnesota,” said Fortune. “That’s why they put the ski area there originally.”
The Mad Bear Alpine Area is being developed just beyond Thunder Peak and Sugar Hills.
“Soon it became more than just a casual conversation,” said Fortune. “It became more of a ‘what if we really could do this, or what if we really could do that?’”
They decided to walk some of the Sugar Hills property, continuing to reminisce and dream of what they could make happen again at this special spot. They debated buying the chalet that’s been there, but ultimately decided against it as they wanted to own the property rather than lease the property, which was the only option at the time. In explaining their idea for what they had planned for the future, the owner of the chalet turned them onto a new area of land in the Sugar Hills, which both Fortune and Mogan ended up loving and purchasing in 2021 to begin their dream of creating Mad Bear Alpine Area.
“It took two years for us to put a bid on it,” said Fortune. “Ultimately we ended up winning it.”
Although the process to actually be owners of the land was a long one, years long in actuality, in the meantime Fortune and Mogan started to develop and adjust business plans and proposals.
“The whole business plan involved getting some of the old runs and developing new ones as well,” said Fortune.
While a setback had put off plans to log the runs and trails, Fortune and Mogan are happy to announce that they will officially be breaking ground in just a short four months, this coming spring, still putting them right on track to open up in November of 2025.
“Mad Bear Alpine Area will boast four surface lifts and one chair lift to access all sixteen alpine trails.”
They have so many plans for this area, and to be finally breaking ground and getting a start on the build of their dream, is a dream come true for them in itself. After the trails and runs are created and cleaned up, their next step is to create infrastructure, plumbing, and get snow-making machinery up there as well.
There is no question that Mad Bear Alpine Area will be set apart from other ski resorts and areas alike. Jeff Fortune was a professional snowboarder for years, and remembers being an outcast on the hills when he was younger. Back then, skiers ruled the hills and very few people snowboarded. Fortune hopes to make Mad Bear specific to cater to the needs of snowboarders over skiers.
“The difference between our mountain operation and theirs–is they are a ski area that allows snowboarding...Mad Bear will be a snowboard area that allows skiing,” said Fortune.
“Recreational ski and snowboard opportunities will be available for the novice alpine skier to the advanced snowboarder. The Mountain Lab terrain park will boast some of the newest, and most technical features to date. The Big Air Bag component will make those bullet proof jump landings feel like your landing on air...literally. The Lil Swiss trail will challenge any big mountain rider with its mogul line and steeps. Our state of the art snowmaking system, coupled with 25 years of grooming skills will keep you turning on soft corduroy every morning.”
Even if you’re not a pro or excerpt at winter sports and activities, there is no need to worry. Mad Bear will also have programs that will help teach those who want to to learn to ski or snowboard.
“MBAA will offer (LTS) Learn to Ski and (LTR) Learn to Ride programs. The areas youth will learn on slope etiquette to include proper loading and unloading of surface as well as aerial lifts. Embracing the mountain culture through programs like Know the Code and Pre-Ride, Re-Ride, and Free Ride safety programs designed to foster a strong safety culture at the Mad Bear Alpine Area.”
Fortune and Mogan are confident that Mad Bear will be more than just a winter hot spot, but a hot spot all year round. With the plans to produce snow in the warm seasons, and create mountain bike trails for the biking community to enjoy as well, Mad Bear Alpine Area will be a go-to spot all year round for outdoor activities.
“During our summer months we will be hosting the mountain bike community with the 1600 acres of surrounding ridge lines that make up the old Sugar Hills Ski Circus! Mad Bear Alpine Area is sure to become the “gold” standard in outdoor recreation in Northern Minnesota.”
Accessibility is also on the minds of these developers.
“MBAA will offer a shuttle van that will pick up the area’s youth, in Grand Rapids, and transport them to Mad Bear for open slope days. They will then be transported back to Grand Rapids at the end of the day.”
On top of giving the youth the opportunity to experience Mad Bear, Fortune and Mogan also hope to create the Veterans Adaptive Alpine Sports Programs.
“We are hoping to partner with the local veteran community to orchestrate this program as well as the Twin Cities Courage Center. This would allow the MBAA to play host to veteran ski and snowboard events at the facility. This program will allow people with compromised mobility an opportunity to experience the mountain culture and, moreover, get outside.”
Mad Bear Alpine Area is set to open up in November of 2025. Not only is it looking like the hottest spot for those that love winter sports and activities, but also the hottest spot for those that love and appreciate the outdoors in general. Look for future fundraising in support of guaranteeing making MBAA a solid reality in 2025.
