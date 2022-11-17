New research from the University of Minnesota shows that Black, Hispanic and Asian populations are significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status at the population level.

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, examined Minnesota death certificates between March 2020 and April 2022, vaccination data from the Minnesota Department of Health, and population data from the National Center for Health Statistics.


