Minnesota’s 2021 Legislative Session officially began Jan. 5 with Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Grand Rapids) and 133 other state representatives being sworn into office.
“I am humbled by the trust and responsibility our community has placed in me to represent the Northland in the state legislature,” said Rep. Igo. “With the state’s economy improving after the darkest days of the pandemic, I believe the best is yet to come and that 2021 will be a year of tremendous growth. I am committed to working tirelessly to bring Minnesota’s economy roaring back by safely reopening Minnesota businesses so we can return jobs and repair the damage from harmful, one-size-fits-all shutdowns.”
Most of Rep. Igo’s work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. For the 2021-2022 legislative biennium, Igo has been appointed to serve on the following committees:
Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy
Redistricting
Climate and Energy Finance and Policy
Igo encourages area residents to contact him if they have any legislative questions, concerns, or ideas. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-4936. He can also be contacted via email at rep.spencer.igo@house.mn, or via U.S. Mail at 233 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.
