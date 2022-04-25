Reminder to keep airspace near wildfires clear of drones

Minnesota’s wildland fire management agencies recorded nearly 900 aircraft flights in response to wildfire suppression last year. While Minnesota’s drought conditions have improved since last fall, low-level drought conditions persist in parts of the state.
Though spring is gradually returning this year, wildfire activity has been notable in snow-free grasses and marshland areas. As spring wildfire activity follows the receding snowpack, aircraft capable of dropping water and fire retardant are ready to support wildfire suppression.
The safety of air and ground wildland firefighters and the public is always a top priority during an active wildfire. The fire staff working at the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center remind everyone that the use of any Unmanned Aircraft System, or drone, may be restricted within five miles of a wildland fire due to Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR). Even without a TFR, drones pose an extremely dangerous risk to aircraft.
Firefighters and aviation managers need the public’s help again this year to prevent drones from interfering with wildfire suppression efforts. “It’s not uncommon during a wildfire for three or more aircraft to share the same low-level airspace that drones typically fly,” said Leanne Langeberg, Public Information Officer with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center. “In fast-moving and heavy smoke-filled conditions, pilots need to stay focused on extinguishing the flames. One incursion in the rapidly moving wildfire environment is too many.”
While most drone pilots understand the regulations and the importance of not flying near wildfires, drone incursions are still happening in Minnesota. Because of the distraction and safety risk they pose, when drones show up unannounced in airspace near a wildfire, all aircraft responding to that wildfire are required to land or return to base until the airspace is clear. The valuable time it takes for aircraft to be safely grounded could be used to slow the spread of a wildfire.
While drones may have incredible capabilities, using drones to capture photos and video during a wildfire is not worth the risk to pilots, firefighters or the public.
“Remember, when you fly, we can’t,” added Langeberg.
