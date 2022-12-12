The exponential rise in children’s respiratory illnesses resulting in hospitalizations from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) has placed an unprecedented strain on our hospitals and emergency departments (EDs).
As a result of this increase, Minnesota hospitals are receiving an overwhelming number of parents and guardians requesting notes from hospital staff, specifically in EDs. The increase in requests for these notes has placed an additional burden on an already strained system. If your district policy necessitates notes from medical providers for student absences, please consider asking parents to request these notes from a healthcare provider instead of going to the ED to get a note.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage school districts to promote basic public health measures including handwashing, covering your cough, staying home if sick, and promoting vaccination.
REMINDER: Vaccine available for children 5–11 years old
Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesotans can schedule appointments for children ages 5-11 to receive an updated bivalent booster at state-run vaccination sites. The announcement follows updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that expanded the use of updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5–11 years to protect them against newer Omicron variants.
Minnesota health care providers are ready to administer new COVID-19 booster shots for ages 5 and older that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants.
The Pfizer bivalent booster is now available for people 5 and older and the Moderna bivalent vaccine is now available for people 6 and older. Both products can be given as soon as two months after a primary vaccine series or booster vaccination. Children 5–11 receive a smaller dose than people age 12 and older. The bivalent vaccines are only recommended for use as a booster.
The updated COVID-19 boosters can both help restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination and provide broader protection against newer variants. The COVID-19 vaccines and the updated booster are safe and help protect people from getting very sick with COVID-19. Even if you’ve already had COVID-19, you should get vaccinated.
WHERE TO GET A BIVALENT BOOSTER
There are several options for where to get a bivalent booster.
Check with your regular health care provider or local pharmacy to see if appointments are available. Minnesotans can make appointments at the state-run vaccination sites now: State Run Sites
Use the state’s Find Vaccine Locations map to find vaccine providers near you—providers will update their information as appointments are available.
Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at other community locations around Minnesota.
