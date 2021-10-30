By Britta Arendt
Thirty-years ago, I was 17 and my three best girlfriends and I decided to dress up as the R&B girl group En Vogue for Halloween. We loved their songs and could recite nearly all the lyrics so we thought it would be the perfect get-up for the high school party that was to be held at the Sawmill Inn that night.
I remember the giggles as our parents took pictures of us dressed in tight black dresses, long gloves, high heels and fancy jewelry. We were so excited to be allowed to drive ourselves that night. Prior to arriving at the party, we stopped at Miner’s grocery store to take more photos because they had a large cardboard cutout of the real En Vogue ladies whose beautiful dark skin made us look pale and frigid as we posed in the freezer section.
The party in the hotel’s basement ballroom was super fun. They gave away prizes for best-dressed, craziest costumes and more. There were no prizes for best dance group so we didn’t come away with anything except adrenaline. And that would be intensified as soon as we walked out the front door.
A flurry of snowflakes was sweeping across the parking lot. Our bare legs shivered in the freezing wind as we trudged through snow drifts in our heels to get to the car. Cell phones were not a thing back then so I’m sure our parents were on pins and needles until we pulled into the first driveway.
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 has become something of a legendary story among Minnesotans (one that makes our children’s eyes roll). Nearly everyone who was alive to experience it has their own story of where they were and exactly how much snow fell.
This Sunday, the Halloween forecast isn’t looking too scary - a little chilly but no snow. In the meantime, as Nancy Yang for Minnesota Public Radio (below) writes, “We’ll just say sorry now to all the folks who are going to have to listen to our never-ending stories this week — and for the rest of all time.”
By Nancy Yang
Say, have I ever told you about the time it snowed here in Minnesota on Halloween?
It. Was. Epic!
Oh, you’ve heard the story before? At least a hundred times? Well, I’m sure you won’t mind if I pull up a chair and tell you about it again anyway, right?
Yes, Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of the infamous Halloween Blizzard, a storm so powerful it spawned towering where-were-you tales that have only snowballed in the three decades since.
“Oh no, we have to brag that, in Duluth, we skied to the grocery store and shoveled for hours to get our vehicles free only to have the plow bury them again,” one person replied to our story callout on MPR News’ Instagram account.
“Minnesotans are proud to be Minnesotan and that storm is a truly Minnesota moment in history,” said another.
However, for those who either weren’t here back then — or who were dragged outside for pictures in tiny snowsuits simply to document the size of snowdrifts — the perpetually retold stories of the ‘91 blizzard can feel glazed over.
“What’s happening to the quality of our small talk that not only are we talking about the weather, we’re talking about the weather 30 years ago?” MPR News associate producer Aron Woldeslassie said on TPT’s “Almanac.”
“I moved here the year AFTER the notorious blizzard and every time I hear the same stories retold, it reminds me of a High School football player who peaked and has to rehash stories of his glory days returning a fumble or backing up the back-up quarterback to feel good about themselves,” one Instagram commenter said.
“I moved here in 1992. I have heard these stories for 29 long years. It snowed a lot. On Halloween. I get it,” another said, adding the hashtag #getoverit.
‘Perfect storm’ for memory
People tend to remember distinctive experiences in their lives that are sensory, emotionally positive and bring people together.
That’s why people who lived through the Halloween Blizzard continue to talk about it 30 years later, said University of St. Thomas psychology professor Greg Robinson-Riegler.
“I liken it to … a ‘perfect storm’ for memory,” said Robinson-Riegler, who researches memory and emotion. “Everything that would make something memorable was happening at that time.”
The storm certainly checked those boxes, reinforcing Minnesotans’ self-identity as a hardy people — trick-or-treating through the snow, helping dig out neighbors, swapping stories of wind and drifts.
And it definitely smashed weather records. In the Twin Cities, snow started falling on Halloween morning. By midnight, the storm had dumped 8.2 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, breaking the record for the most snow on that date, fourth-tenths of an inch.
By the time it was all done three days later, the storm had dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Twin Cities and 3 feet in Duluth. The North Shore city’s 36.9-inch snowfall set a record at the time as the largest single snowstorm total for Minnesota.
October snow is not an entirely new thing in Minnesota — a snowstorm last year shattered some early season records, but “we don’t get big snows in October very often,” said Ted Krause, a National Weather Service meteorologist in the Twin Cities.
“There just hasn’t been that many blizzards in October in Minnesota,” Krause said.
The Department of Natural Resources’ State Climatology Office says that “heavy accumulating snow is harder to come by” during the month because the air typically isn’t cold enough yet nor is the ground. And measurable snow on Halloween is itself rare.
In the Twin Cities, “Since 1872 there’s been enough snow to measure only six times: 0.6 in 1884; 0.2 in 1885; 1.4 in 1932; 0.4 in 1954; 0.5 in 1995; and of course 8.2 inches, with the opening round of the Halloween Blizzard in 1991,” according to the climatology office.
So if you trick-or-treated through the snow, shoveled for days or skied through thigh-high snow banks to check on your neighbors, you’re going to remember that, and keep talking about it.
“[That] repetition and rehearsal, the more you tell the story, the stronger it gets, the more likely you are to think of it again,” Robinson-Riegler said.
“Minnesota, we don’t have a lot of big moments that we like to brag about,” Meagan Nelson said. “But I feel like the Halloween blizzard is sometimes that big historical moment that we get to brag about in the fall.”
