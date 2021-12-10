Surviving the holidays is a major hurdle for grieving parents. While every day is hard, this time of year is especially hard, whether our child recently died or several years have passed. Gathering with other grieving parents, speaking our child’s name in the soothing light of candles, music and readings, can provide a brief, welcome respite from the need to carry on for the sake of the rest of our families.
There will be a Remembering Our Children Holiday Service of Remembrance for Parents on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (2901 US Highway 169, South) in Grand Rapids.
This service has been described by others as an opportunity to spend Christmas with their child/children who are no longer with us here on earth. Family members and friends are encouraged to attend as well.
For more information, call 218-326-8553.
