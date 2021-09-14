September 11 procession in Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Police Department rides down Pokegama Avenue during the Sept. 11 memorial procession in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

 Ben Karkela

A procession of emergency vehicles made its way through Grand Rapids from the Itasca Fairgrounds to St. Joseph’s Church where a memorial service was held on Saturday, sponsored by the Grand Rapids Area Knights of Columbus.

Special recognition was given to local fallen including Grand Rapids Fire Fighter James Gibeau, Minnesota Conservation Officer Sarah Grell, Meds-1 Paramedic and Warba/Feely/Sago Fire Fighter Troy Boettcher, and Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke. A light lunch was served by Knights following the ceremony. 

 

