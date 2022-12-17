Volleyball team

Submitted Photo

Grand Rapids Girls Volleyball team pictured with IACCF Committee members: Trina Sawyer, Sammy Swanson, Jenny Lind, Sarah Anderson, Crystal Burggraf.

Once again, the Grand Rapids vs. Greenway High School Girls Volleyball teams helped to raise $7,300 for the Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Fund (IACCF) during their annual game in October, which always draws a big crowd. The IACCF was also the recipient of a Barr Engineering Co. charitable donation in the amount of $3,800. Barr has an employee-guided giving process, so the employees influence which organizations benefit from their donations. ”Kudos to the entire community for the continued support and encouragement for the important work we do for those fighting cancer,” said Sarah Anderson, who volunteers for IACCF.

Started in 2010, the Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Fund (IACCF) provides cancer crisis grants to families or individuals in the Itasca County Area. IACCF was started in honor of Jackie Bischoff who lost her battle with cancer in 2010. The fund helps people in the community by providing small crisis grants to support incidental costs incurred by individuals or families during cancer treatments. Grants cover costs of traveling for those treatments, such as fuel and hotel expenses. IACCF has paid out over $400,000 in grants to local individuals and families since its inception in 2010. It is much-needed help for those in our community affected by cancer. Please consider the IACCF in your year-end giving.


