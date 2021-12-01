Clafton Skate recreates classic youth hockey jerseys
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - Hockey enthusiasts got a shot of nostalgia this week as Clafton Skate recreated all five of the classic Grand Rapids youth hockey jerseys as long sleeve t-shirts.
Before the five elementary schools switched to the unified Thunderhawks name and logo, youth hockey teams in Grand Rapids and Cohasset each had their own nicknames and colors.
The jerseys were a staple for youth hockey players for many years and had a simple design with the words “Grand Rapids Youth Hockey” on the front.
On the north side of town, the Murphy Mustangs wore blue and the Forest Lake Flyers donned maroon jerseys. The Southwest Tigers sported orange. Red represented the Riverview Rams.
At Cohasset Elementary School, the Cougars dressed in yellow.
Early in their history, the jerseys resembled a heavy long-sleeve shirt. In the mid-90s, they switched to a mesh nylon produced by Nor-Tex. They were often paired with a set of mismatched socks and a piece of masking tape slapped on a player’s helmet with their name written in black marker.
Paul Clafton, owner of Clafton Skate, decided to recreate the jerseys as apparel after discussing the differences between current jerseys and the jerseys he wore as a kid.
“We thought, ‘let’s make a retro T-shirt,’” Clafton said. “It was kind of a whim that we wanted to try out and see how it goes.”
Clafton played for the Murphy Mustangs and still has his blue jersey. It’s currently hanging up in his shop along with other hockey memorabilia. In order to replicate the design, Clafton took his old jersey, snapped a photo of the text, and recreated it as close as he could on a computer program. From there, all he needed to do was order the apparel.
“We thought we’d make a long-sleeved T-shirt so people can wear it and relive the past,” he said.
Clafton Skate posted photos of the new apparel on social media announcing their arrival on Nov. 26. The store fielded several calls from people living out of state who were inquiring about the T-shirts.
Hockey is an incredibly popular sport in Minnesota, especially up north. Many kids who grew up in the Grand Rapids youth hockey system look back fondly at their teams and the rivalries they had with neighboring youth teams.
Players were typically placed on teams that represented their elementary school, but that wasn’t always the case. Sometimes, players were placed on other teams if a school could not field a full team.
In his store, Clafton displays a photo of his former Pony League team (now called Squirts). Clafton can still name all his old teammates and joked that five members of his Murphy Mustangs team actually attended Southwest Elementary.
Although youth teams in the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association (GRAHA) now sport the official Grand Rapids “GR” logo, Clafton Skate is keeping a bit of hockey history alive with its new apparel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.