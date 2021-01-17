Reisinger-McMahon gives back to Nashwauk

The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is proud and pleased to announce the receipt of a generous donation from former resident, Mary Margaret Reisinger McMahon. Mary Margaret grew up in Nashwauk and graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1952. Her senior year of high school, Mary Margaret met her future husband, Jack McMahon, a recent graduate of Grand Rapids High School. Weekends were spent dancing the night away to the tunes of the Buddy Lawrence orchestra. Mary Margaret graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in the spring of 1957 and she and Jack were married on June 29, 1957, in the Catholic Church in Nashwauk, Mary Margaret’s hometown. The reception was held at the Swan Lake Golf Course in Pengilly.
Today, more than sixty years, six children, and numerous grandchildren later, Mary Margaret was determined to “do all I can to give back to the community that was so good to me growing up”. Her substantial donation will enable the Nashwauk Area Community Fund to continue its work to benefit residents of the area.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a community-based fund that provides discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for the people in the area. This fund provides grants to 501(c)(3) and other not-for-profit organizations in the Nashwauk, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Swan Lake, Keewatin and Goodland Township areas. The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation is the financial managing agent for the Nashwauk Area Community Fund.
For more information about the Nashwauk Area Community Fund, please visit www.nashwaukfund.org.
For more information about the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, please visit www.gracf.org.
