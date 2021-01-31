Reif to celebrate Black History Month with B2Wins

High energy show features Brazilian musicians Walter and Wagner Caldas
The Reif Arts Council is celebrating February’s Black History Month with a performance by B2wins in the Wilcox Theater at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 5.
The group (pronounced B Twins) is made up of identical twin brothers Walter and Wagner Caldas. For short, they are affectionately known as the Twins.
Growing up in the violent, slums of Brazil, the Twins began playing classical music on violins their father made by hand. They used music as an escape from their reality and began teaching others in their neighborhood. After being featured on National Public Radio, the Twins were invited to the US on full ride music scholarships. 12 years later they are continuing their mission to make the world smile telling their story through music.
“This is a great all-ages, family friendly show that benefits everybody who sees it,” said Reif Arts Council marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “Whether in person (Reif theaters are now open at 25 percent capacity) or as part of our widely popular Reif Education Virtual Field Trips, the goal of these guys’ show is to positively impact the world and bring a smile to everyone they encounter.”
By utilizing music, humor, audience interaction and participation, the Twins connect with audiences through powerful, personalized manner. Their magnetic personalities and sincerity, coupled with engaging showmanship, create a dynamite session that is equal parts fun and life changing.
Using their story of overcoming extreme
adversity through positivity, the Twins have inspired thousands around the world.
Perhaps the most difficult question the Twins are asked is “what kind of music do you play?” Their response is that when you break away from the traditional instrumentation of a “band” like they have done, you break away from a specific genre.
Each of their songs drip with originality, and is coupled with thick musicianship. Which is why jazz junkies and reggae lovers, to classical aficionados and hip hop heads, all leave smiling with their own comparisons of who the Twins sound like.
“They have many sounds and strive to always give something special out of their performances, regardless of where they perform,” Gregersen said. “Grand Rapids will be no exception.”
“When an artist is performing on stage, there is an assumed responsibility to deliver. This is a responsibility we take seriously and respond with resounding passion,” the Twins jointly state. “We set out to shatter convention in our live shows, to break the stereotype of a typical ‘band.’ To simply walk on stage and play music is a shortcoming. Our desire is to make you experience the full spectrum of emotions. For that one hour we are together, you become lost in the moment, forgetting all your worries. We are daring, creative and go out of our way to blow your mind every performance.”
In person, socially distanced tickets for B2wins are available by calling the Reif Box Office at (218) 327-5780 between the hours of Noon and 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The box office is currently closed to foot traffic. Virtual tickets are available at reifcenter.org. The production is sponsored by Swanson Law Office.
