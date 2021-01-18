Two weekends of the theater and dance production January- February
If there is one thing 2020-21 has taught us, it is how to pull together to find the good and make the best out of any situation. The Reif Education programs have been doing exactly that.
Last fall, during a time when the stage would normally be ready for the curtain to rise on their musical and the studios would be full of dancers preparing for the annual Nutcracker performances, the Reif Dance and Theater Education programs came up with ways to keep the performing arts alive in the face of a pandemic. From Zoom rehearsals and postponements, to getting back on the stage, the actors and dancers are now ready to show off their stuff.
Originally planned to take place in December, the Reif education director Katie E. Smith penned adaptation of the 1903 operetta Babes in Toyland by Glen McDonough and Victor Herbert, will debut at the Reif on Friday, January 29. The show will run for two weekends, including a virtual performance on Sunday, January 31. Under current State of Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines, the Reif theaters can currently operate at 25% capacity. Masks and social distancing are required for the in-person audience.
This is the first ever joint production of the Reif educational programs. Original choreography has been created by Dance Director, Deirdre Murnane and the Reif Dance staff. The music has been adapted by Grand Rapids native and Ely Band Director, Sarah Mason.
“This production is a true collaboration and a beautiful example of what can happen when creative people work together,” Smith said. “I am always blown away by Sarah’s musical genius and Deirdre and the Reif Dance staff have choreographed some beautiful dances. I am very lucky to get to work with so many talented artists.”
“If there is one thing I will take away from 2020-21, it is how much I've taken the arts, music in particular, for granted. Growing up in Grand Rapids, I was lucky enough to be presented with opportunity after opportunity until places like the Reif Center just became a second home,” Mason said. “This has continued into my career as a band director up in Ely. Now, much of that life has been put on hold. But as we learn more about this new life, an opportunity like working with my incredible childhood dance teacher, Katie Smith, is a welcome blessing. I'm happy that, even with restrictions, we have been able to figure out ways to come together and create.”
Reif Dance Director, Deirdre Murnane, said ,“Given the difficult situation with needing to keep groups small and socially distanced, we had given up on the idea of doing our beloved Nutcracker this year early last fall. My plan was to just do small group dances to some holiday music and have it be a very small scale show. That is when Katie suggested that we collaborate theater and dance into one show that we would design specifically with social distancing in mind but still have a full production to present to our community. I loved the idea and, even though the dancers were initially sad about giving up The Nutcracker, they have come to love the new work we are doing and the chance to do something new! The creativity is flowing and the collaboration has been a joy. All of the dancers are featured and challenged and they are all very excited about the show.”
The adaptation brings together all of the Reif Dance ballet students and 35 theatre students from 3rd through 12th grades, and has been created with social distancing in mind.
“The students have taken on all of these new challenges and have maintained an amazing level of energy and positivity. It has been so fun to see them rise to the occasion. This may not be our usual holiday tradition at the Reif, but it is an incredible alternative that people will not want to miss,” Smith said.
Babes In Toyland runs Jan. 29-31 and Feb. 5-7. In-person tickets are available by calling the Reif Box Office at (218) 327-5780 between the hours of noon and 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The box office is currently closed to foot traffic. Virtual tickets for the Jan. 31 performance are available at reifcenter.org. The production is sponsored by Abstract Service Company, American Bank and Itasca Reliable Insurance Agency.
