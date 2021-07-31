Performances August 6-7 feature local 3-12 graders
Reif Arts Council Education students in the Theater Arts program will be on a “Quest to Save the Knave” with performances of their summer production August 6 and 7 at the Wilcox Theater at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids.
Aside from performances at the Reif Center, the cast will tour the Grand Rapids Community with off-site performances of the production.
Written and directed by Katie E. Smith, Little Red Riding Hood and the Storybook Mysteries: The Quest to Save the Knave features area students in grades 3 through 12 and is a culmination of educational summer programming from July 19-August 5.
“The Quest to Save the Knave is a witty and fun show that brings out the inner superstar of our Theater Arts students,” said Reif Arts Council marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “Many of these kids participate in our Theater Arts programs throughout the whole school year, so this an extra special time for them to express themselves during summer break when fun can be the focus.”
The story features Red, a young detective who leads a cast of hilarious characters as she sets out to uncover the truth behind the Queen of Heart’s missing tarts.
Tickets for The Quest to Save the Knave are available at thereif.org, or at the Reif Center Box Office (218) 327-5780 720 NW Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The performance is sponsored by Woodland Bank.
