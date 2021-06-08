Reif Dance to host 30th spring production

Students of all ages from Reif Dance will debut their 30th spring production in the history of the program Friday, June 11 at 6PM in the Wilcox Theater at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids. The show is Cinderella and performances run through Sunday, June 13. A live virtual offering is also available on opening night.
Utilizing much of the score from the ballet by Sergei Prokfiev, this Reif Education production also uses a wide selection of fun, contemporary music to tell the classic story of a young, orphaned girl who is mistreated by her stepfamily. Through the help of her fairy godmother, she comes to marry the handsome prince.
Originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, the production was pushed back a year as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Audiences can expect the unexpected, as the show follows the original fairytale more than the Disney version that most people are familiar with.
This performance marks the first sole, full-scale Reif Dance production of 2021. Previously, students performed in the Reif Dance Company show earlier this year, and in a joint effort with Reif Theater Arts students of Babes in Toyland in the winter.
Tickets for Reif Dance Cinderella are available at reifcenter.org, or at the Reif Center Box Office (218) 327-5780 720 NW Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The performances are sponsored by Grand Rapids Veterinary Clinic, Itasca Surgical Clinic, and Woodland Bank.
