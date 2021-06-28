After concluding a successful run of Cinderella performances as a bittersweet end to their 2020-21 season, the Reif Dance program in Grand Rapids is looking forward to exciting things to come. They are also doing a little reminiscing.
Plans for a 30th anniversary celebration for Reif Dance had to wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now that things are gradually returning to normal, everybody involved with the program is excited to celebrate its rich history.
The Reif Arts Council Education Committee are in the beginning stages of planning a Reif Dance reunion to celebrate over three decades of quality dance and performance instruction. It is scheduled to take place June 11-12, 2022 and will coincide with next year’s Reif Dance spring production.
In order to invite as many former Reif dancers as possible to the event, current contact information of alumni is needed. Family and friends of past Reif Dance students are asked to email their information to Reif education director Katie Smith ksmith@reifcenter.org. Former Reif dancers are also encouraged to submit their information at reifcenter.org/dancealumni to keep up-to-date with all news pertaining to Reif Dance and the reunion plans.
Co-founded in 1989 by former Reif Center Executive Director Roger Kjos and dance instructor Mary Pettit, the program has grown and evolved over the years, impacting thousands of students and their families.
“I formed so many friendships. I learned respect, perseverance, creativity, and discovered my best strengths. To this day, I still consider my years with Reif Dance as the most influential & memorable,” said former Reif dancer Annika Olson of Duluth.
Classes in Ballet, Jazz, Modern, Tap, and Hip Hop are offered for all ages.
In 1994, the Reif Dance Company was established for the most dedicated dancers—many of whom have gone on to pursue further study in college, perform professionally or both.
“Reif Dance has impacted my life in so many ways, it'd be near impossible to describe it all. Reif Dance was my other home growing up and the girls I danced with were my other family. As a professional performer now, I give so much credit to the incredible and versatile training and performance experience I got at the Reif Center,” said former Reif dancer Marjie Shrimpton of Brooklyn, New York. “Not only could I not be performing and working at the level I am without the Reif, but I don't know if my passion for it would have lasted as long without having as supportive an environment and such high-caliber teachers as I had there. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to both learn from true professionals and learn how to be a young professional myself through the Reif Dance program. It’s truly my favorite part of my childhood.”
