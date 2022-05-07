Register online by May 13 to attend the reunion
Plans are well underway for the first-ever Reif Dance Reunion, to be held June 11-12, at the Reif Center. Open to all former participants of Reif Dance, the 2022 reunion will provide an opportunity for dance alumni to honor the rich history of the program, observe its current students and teachers, and look to its promising future. Reif Arts Council is sponsoring the reunion, which is being planned by members of the Reif Education Committee.
“We want to celebrate the dance program and reconnect our community of dancers, who once spent every day together in the dance studios!” said committee member and reunion co-chair Katie Cargill.
Reunion highlights include four classes taught over two days by past and current Reif Dance instructors. Founding Dance Director Mary Pettit, who was with the Reif from 1989-94, will return to teach a jazz class. Beverly Wilson, Reif Dance instructor from 1990-94, and Program Director from 1994-2000, will teach a ballet class. Deirdre Murnane, who served as Reif Dance Director from 2017-2021, will teach a modern class. And Christina Andersen, a Reif Dance alumnus herself and long-time Reif Dance instructor (2003-present), will offer yoga.
In addition, reunion attendees will be treated to tours of the Reif Dance studios and performance spaces; a gallery exhibit featuring Reif Dance costumes, props, and photographs; a screening of past Reif Dance performance videos; and a catered lunch.
The annual Spring Reif Dance performance, The Twelve Dancing Princesses, runs concurrently with the reunion on June 10-12, and reunion participants will be recognized at the start of each show.
The activities on Saturday, June 11, will be capped by an informal gathering of the alumni at Rapids Brewing Company in the evening.
Formal invitations to the reunion have recently been mailed out, and the response from Reif Dance alumni has been great. Several have already registered, including Erin Arntson, a student of Reif Dance from 2000-2014, who said, “Reif Dance was like my second home, and I have countless fond memories connected to the Reif Center. I am excited to reconnect with old friends and relive some of those memories!”
Nonetheless, Reif Dance alumni are encouraged to spread the word about this event!
According to committee chair Glenna Olson, “Locating current contact information of former Reif dancers has been a huge challenge. The Reif Dance program has trained thousands of young people and adults in its 30 plus years of existence, but we were only able to connect with a few hundred alumni. We are hoping that word-of-mouth advertising will boost participation.”
Reif Dance alumni can find more information and register to attend the reunion online at https://www.reifcenter.org/reif-dance-reunion/. The deadline to sign up is May 13.
