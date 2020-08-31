Reif Dance opens registration for 31st year of educational programming

Reif Dance is offering in-person and distant class options available for all ages and skill levels
One of northern Minnesota’s premiere dance program, Reif Dance in Grand Rapids, has opened registration for the 2020-21 season. The 31st year of the program.
“Reif Education programming underwent some challenging changes last spring with the emergence of COVID-19,” said Reif Arts Council Marketing Director Paul M. Gregersen. “Our spring performances were either cancelled or postponed and Zoom internet lessons became the new norm coming into this summer. We’re excited to get back into the Reif Dance studios and move forward with new safety measures in place.”
Registration is also open for students of all ages who are not yet comfortable entering the studio. All classes will be offered via distance learning.
Instructors in the program are especially excited to welcome new younger students, ages two through first grade, into the Dance With Me and Fundamentals classes.
“Although we have taken on numerous safety and health measures inside the Reif Center and Reif Dance studios, we need to accommodate all families. Everybody has different comfort levels. As a result, we are offering all dance classes in person-and virtually via Zoom.” Gregersen said.
Reif Dance offers quality instruction for both the aspiring and recreational students. Since 1989, Reif Dance has encouraged people of all ages to study the art of dance in a positive environment led by professional faculty.
The program is dedicated to maintaining a safe, exciting, and engaging environment where students can learn and explore the art of dance.
With three high-quality, sprung-floors, the studios are designed to help prevent injury. The location of the studios within the Reif Center also gives students access to two state-of-the-art stages on which to perform.
Another perk for Reif dancers is the opportunity to work with nationally touring artists who visit Grand Rapids from all over the world. Reif Dance students often receive free or discounted tickets to see these dance performances in addition to attending Master Classes with visiting artists. During the 2019-20 season, Reif dancers worked hands-on with several touring organizations, including Catapult and Flying Foot Forum.
“There may be other dance companies in the area, but no other organizations provide dancers with such unique and enriching experiences working with touring artists,” Gregersen said. “These opportunities are unique to Reif Education students.”
As an organization, Reif Dance is proud to employ professional, dynamic and accomplished instructors who tailor each of their classes to be an ideal balance of education, work, and fun. In addition to professional staff, Reif Dance works with James Sewell Ballet from the Twin Cities to access teachers, facilities, and thought leadership.
Reif Dance offers classes for students ages 4 to adult in the following styles: ballet, pointe, jazz, modern, hip-hop and improvisation. Reif Dance focuses on technical training through hard work, commitment, and creativity – all the skills necessary for a future in dance and theater or any other field. Reif Dance is dedicated to maintaining a positive, healthy environment where young people can grow into creative and successful adults.
“I think one of the most rewarding experiences Reif dancers enjoy is the ability for students of all ages to learn and mentor each other, creating a spirit of community. During a health pandemic these opportunities are as important as ever,” Gregersen said.
For more information about Reif Dance and to register, visit reifdance.org. The Reif Center Box Office is open in person and via telephone Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.