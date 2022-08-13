Reif Dance comes full circle with Wilson

Bev Wilson

This September, the Reif welcomes back a truly special dance teacher. Thirty years ago, Bev Wilson was the catalyst for getting The Reif Dance program off the ground. Those initial efforts have helped Reif Dance grow into a fully-fledged dance program complete with three public performances throughout the season. Wilson’s excitement, even today, is palpable.

“It is wonderful to see a seed that you once planted grow into something really beautiful,” Wilson said. “When I attended the 30-year anniversary of Reif dance this past June, I felt so proud to have been a part of its beginning. I left in the year 2000 after over a decade of work to develop the dance program for the Reif. Since that time, leadership has shifted, people have come and gone, but many of the things that were so important to me then have continued and matured with time.”

