Reif Dance comes full circle with Wilson

This September, the Reif welcomes back a truly special dance teacher. Thirty years ago, Bev Wilson was the catalyst for getting The Reif Dance program off the ground. Those initial efforts have helped Reif Dance grow into a fully-fledged dance program complete with three public performances throughout the season. Wilson’s excitement, even today, is palpable.
“It is wonderful to see a seed that you once planted grow into something really beautiful,” Wilson said. “When I attended the 30-year anniversary of Reif dance this past June, I felt so proud to have been a part of its beginning. I left in the year 2000 after over a decade of work to develop the dance program for the Reif. Since that time, leadership has shifted, people have come and gone, but many of the things that were so important to me then have continued and matured with time.”
And the timing of her return couldn’t be better. As the program continues to grow, so, too, does the need for additional, passionate instructors who understand the changing landscape our youth must continually adapt to.
“I can’t imagine a more important time than now for children to be supported, nurtured and given a voice for their thoughts and ideas that dance training at the Reif can give them. The benefits go far beyond physical fitness. Dance education helps children develop emotionally, socially and cognitively. The dedication, discipline and focus children learn through dance are important life skills that transfer over to school, work and other aspects of their lives.”
Reif Dance classes begin in September for pre-k through adults in Tap, Jazz, Modern, Hip Hop, Ballet, and Fundamentals. Reif Dance Registration is Monday, Aug..15 12 - 6 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 16 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Instructors will be present to say hello to students and to answer any questions.
