Reif celebrates fall line-up

The Reif Arts Council is announcing a jam-packed line-up of entertainment as part of their summer/fall 2021 season—not an easy feat on the heels of a global pandemic.
“Over the past year, we really made lemonade out of lemons. From drive-in and boat-in concerts and socially distanced music, to movies in the Reif parking lot, virtual shows, and several concerts at the outdoor IRA Civic Center pavilion,” said Reif Arts Council Marketing Director Paul M. Gregersen. “People have certainly taken notice and have appreciated our efforts to continue our mission of stimulating the arts in northern Minnesota. We maintained a schedule of 60-plus shows and educational programs throughout the pandemic, mostly flying by the seat of our pants. Our end goal has always been to formally announce a schedule of upcoming shows featuring local and national acts, and then execute that schedule like we did before the pandemic. We’ve finally made it to that point and are so happy to make this information public.”
The schedule stretches from June through November and features new productions as well as some COVID-19 related reschedules. Performances will take place at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids, as well as other outdoor locations throughout the area during the warmer months.
“Speaking on behalf of the Reif Council and staff, we couldn’t be more excited to have Reif Education’s dance program kick off this season June 10 with our homegrown production of Cinderella,” Gregersen said. “Our education students and staff have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to maintain a sense of normalcy. Something that’s difficult due via ZOOM, and while maintaining social distancing. That’s not to say this production throws all health protocols out the window, it doesn’t, it just shows how far we’ve come adjusting to a new normal and excelling in that environment. These performances will be incredible.”
Following Cinderella is a June 17 concert featuring Headgames, a group dedicated to honoring the music of rock legends Foreigner. The concert will take place outdoors under the IRA Civic Center Pavilion.
On August 5, Winter Dance Party returns to Grand Rapids. The show is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era: “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave on,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace,” and many more. This show will also take place under the IRA Civic Center Pavilion.
Grand Jam returns Aug. 14 at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids featuring The Bill Berguson Band, The Christopher David Hanson Band, Torn & Frayed, Adessa and the Beat, Coyote Wild, and World According To Garth | The Nation’s #1 Garth Brooks Tribute.
Back by popular demand Aug. 26 is Mollie B. and Squeezebox. Mollie B. has performed on over 35 recordings, she has shared her many talents with fans in over 30 states and eleven countries and continues to inspire young musicians with her love for music. In July of 2011, the first Mollie B. Polka Party aired on RFD-TV. Mollie B. was a creative director and co-producer of these shows. The Mollie B. Polka Party currently airs in over 55 million homes.
“Mollie B. was one of the first big shows we held outdoors during the pandemic. We created safe and socially distanced polka pods and folks had a great time. It was our opportunity to show everybody that there is plenty of room to safely spread out in northern Minnesota. A luxury they don’t necessarily have in the Twin Cities,” Gregersen said. “People took notice. The Star Tribune did an article about the innovative concept.”
On September 16 the stellar Twin Cities-based trio with a global following, The New Standards, will join special guest vocalists and a big band to play songs and themes from their favorite classic and cult films, presented with flair and filtered through their inimitable style. For this concert, the trio puts its spin on gems by jazz greats like Bacharach and Mancini, riff on European film scores that embody the moody cool of the 60’s and 70’s, and explore the genre-spanning musical themes of movies ranging from Bond to Batman to Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
A.J. Groce graces the stage of the Wilcox Theater at the Reif Sept.19 performing the music of his late father Jim Croce, as well as some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. The show often includes such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Workin’ At the Car Wash Blues,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy)”, “One Less Set of Footsteps,” “Lovers Cross,” and “Box #10,” to name a few.
Sept. 24-26 includes a special run of performances of the smash musical Glensheen by composer/librettist Chan Poling and book writer Jeffrey Hatcher that stars Jen Maren as Marjorie Caldwell, the would-be heiress caught up in the notorious Duluth Congdon murders. Staged by Ron Peluso, Glensheen sold out three runs at History Theater in St. Paul.
National Broadway touring act FRIENDS! The Musical Parody makes a stop in Grand Rapids on October 12 at the Reif. The hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s Friends, celebrating the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. It’s a seemingly typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride with beautiful hair enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!
Popular Nashville musicians Dailey and Vincent bring their Grand Ole Opry sound to the Reif on October 14. Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent are bluegrass music veterans with a combined 20 years of experience between the two of them, including seasoned tenures with bluegrass and country legends Doyle Lawson and Ricky Skaggs. In 2003, the longtime friends and colleagues were asked to perform on a Koch Records recording titled Christmas Grass Vol.2, 2004. Dailey & Vincent recorded a well-known Christmas song, “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” with just a guitar, a mandolin and their two voices. Their stirring version of the song rose to Number. 1 on the Prime Cuts of Bluegrass. The song’s success prompted the duo’s decision to perform together more often and perhaps even record again. Bluegrass music’s newest duo, Dailey & Vincent, was born.
The Reif’s partnership with KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio continues as they present their CenterStage MN Music series. The first performance of the new season will take place Nov.18 with We are the Willows. The Orchestral Indie Rock ensemble features songwriter Peter Miller’s unique countertenor voice, supported by Jeremiah Satterthwaite (guitar), Travis Collins (bass/ voice), Hilary James (cello/ voice), and Josh McKay (drums). The band crafts dynamic songs with a contemplative air. Their songs cover a lot of conceptual ground: from family history to modern social life and personal identity.
The CenterStage MN series concludes for the season with a concert by Dave Simonett. The show was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020. As the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for Trampled by Turtles, Simonett has performed at the Newport Folk Festival and Red Rocks Amphitheater. As Trampled by Turtles begin to tour again, this show is a unique, intimate, up-close and personal experience with one of Minnesota’s most prominent musical artists in between the bands busy fall schedule.
Other highlights of the season include Nashville superstars BlackHawk, Dreamworks’ Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr. (part of the Reif Education Theater Arts program), Remembering Hee Haw, The 3rd Annual Autumn Market, dance troupe Shapeshift, the Bonfire Chamber Music Festival, a Journey tribute act, and more.
A few surprises are also in order and will be announced soon. Throughout it all, the Reif will maintain a schedule of concerts in area parks, on local lakes, and in communities across the Iron Range as well that are not part of the current season announcement.
“It’s been such a difficult task coordinating these performances and finding touring artists willing to commit to dates with the continuation of COVID-19. But as things slowly get back to normal we believe this season reflects the best the Reif Arts Council has to offer and we couldn’t do it without the artists taking a leap of faith, as well as our area sponsors doing the same. Without them, we could not do this,” Gregersen said.
The 2021 Reif Holiday Season will be announced in early September.
Tickets for the new Reif Arts Council season go on sale at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 17 via reifcenter.org or telephone (218) 327-5780. The Reif Box office at 720 NW Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids will also reopen to foot traffic at that time.
