The Reif Arts Council continues their summer season of entertainment with musical act Head Games, a tribute to the popular band Foreigner, along with supporting act the Bill Berguson Band, at the Jerry and Shirly Miner Family Pavilion at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids on Thursday, June 17. Doors open at 4:30 PM, with music starting at 5:30 PM.
Head Games is a seven piece band fronted by Tom Uecker (Outside Recess) who brings all the hits of Foreigner to life. Foreigner is one of the world’s best selling bands with worldwide sales of more than 80 million records, including 37.5 million records in the US. Hits include Jukebox Hero, Hot Blooded, I Want To Know What Love Is, Double Vision, and many more.
In addition to Foreigner hits, Head Games also play some deeper album cuts and versions of songs recorded for their Acoustique album, in which Foreigner stripped down their song to perform them acoustically.
With five singers backing the instrumentation, the show is upbeat and leaves fans of all musical styles, wanting more.
Opening act, the Bill Berguson Band, is a four-piece ensemble based out of Duluth. They are billed as “The best band you’ve never heard of.” Their music is all original, made-up with the roots of soul and jazz, coupled with rock and roll and the melancholy echo of classical music.
Tickets for Head Games with the Bill Berguson Band are available at reifcenter.org, or at the Reif Center Box Office (218) 327-5780 720 NW Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids between the hours of 8:30AM-5PM Monday through Friday. The performances are sponsored by Center for Diagnostic Imaging and JDI Contracts Inc.
