The Reif Arts Council held its annual season unveiling at the IRA Civic Center on Thursday, April 9.
For the first time in nearly two years, invited attendees and show sponsors gathered to preview the Reif Arts Council’s upcoming season.
At the unveiling, Executive Director Shantel Dow recapped last year’s events before presenting a highlight video of upcoming acts in 2021. Between now and Christmas, the Reif Arts Council will hold more than 25 events, including live music, musical theater, and dance performances.
The Reif Arts Council will publicly announce this year’s schedule on May 10.
“We’ll have some recognizable names and some new acts,” Marketing Director Paul Gregersen said. “We’re super excited.”
Last year, several events were put on hold or rescheduled as the country persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic, Reif Arts Council leadership decided to find creative ways to safely bring arts and entertainment to northern Minnesota.
The council held several virtual events, so viewers could watch from their own home. Drive-in concerts and drive in movies at the Reif Center drew large crowds of cars and trucks. Instead of applause, the audience honked their horns.
Since the Reif Center could not have a full audience in attendance, they filmed musical theater events and sold tickets virtually. Many schools across the state, especially in the Twin Cities, purchased tickets for students to watch. The event was a big success. They even sold tickets in Scotland, making it an international event.
Although the creative solutions from 2020 worked well, the Reif Arts Council hopes to get back to operating in full capacity before too long.
“We worked twice as hard as usual trying to revamp and come up with new ways of doing things,” Dow said. “It means a lot to us to be able to do what we do best, which is live performing arts.”
Although many shows were cancelled or postponed last year, many of them have been rescheduled for the 2021 season.
This season, the Reif Center will be limited to 150 people inside the building at a time. That’s why many of their events will be held outdoors. Locations for the outdoor shows vary. The IRA Civic Center multi-use pavilion has proved to be an excellent venue for outdoor events. Other performances will be held at baseball fields, on lakes, beaches, parks, and downtown Grand Rapids.
More information can be found at www.reifcenter.org.
