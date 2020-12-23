On-Demand video performances stream through January 31
The Reif Arts Council is celebrating the season with a Home For The Holidays series of video performances streaming online until the end of 2020. Shows range from the Rock ‘N’ Roll Xmas Spectacular (RRXS) and A Very Diva Christmas, to A George Maurer Christmas and a one-actor production titled Waiting for the Angels about unconventional Christmases.
“Current performances at the Reif are strictly for virtual audiences due to State of Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines,” said Paul M. Gregersen, Reif Arts Council marketing director. “Offering online holiday performances is a great way for us to accomplish our mission of enhancing the arts in northern Minnesota.”
Some of the performances in the series were performed at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids. Others, recorded off-site for region-wide distribution courtesy of the artists.AA special performance of note is Tales from the Charred Underbelly of the Yule Log by humorist Kevin Kling.
Kling has performed the show since 1995, starting at the Jungle Theater in the Twin Cities and then on to the Guthrie Theater for his annual December show there. It’s a bit of good cheer, stuffed with humor and based on a childhood memory of Christmas surrounded by dogs, relatives, and an unruly gasoline powered toy airplane. Talented musicians Dan Chouinard and Simone Perrin join in the celebration.
“The performance was recorded at St. Joan of Arc church in Minneapolis a few weeks ago,” Gregersen said. “The church and artists are generously allowing us to present the show for free to our region in hopes that folks will consider the Reif as part of their holiday giving this season. We can’t thank them enough for the opportunity.”
The video will remain online until Sunday, December 27.
The remainder of the performances will be available at various price levels through December 31. Aside from RRXS which is a pay what you can show.
“Waiting For The Angels is another production we are excited to present,” Gregersen said. “It’s a one-person, three-act show about Christmases out of the ordinary. Not unlike 2020. It was recorded at the Reif about a week ago.”
