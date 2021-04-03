Reif Arts Council brings diverse historical stories to the stage

This spring some historical related productions are coming to the Wilcox Theater at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids. The Reif Arts Council is presenting four upcoming performances featuring lessons in American history.
“Each of these daytime shows has a different historical twist,” said Reif Arts Council marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “Focusing on topics such as human rights, diversity and conservation.
Socially distanced, in-person, as well as virtual viewing options are available to the public. Schools across the region will stream these performances to their students via the internet as part of the Reif Ed Virtual Field Trip program.
The series begins Friday, April 9 with a return engagement by Native American Fancy Dancer and education advocate Larry Yazzie.
“I’m a proud member of the Meskwaki Nation near Tama, Iowa. We are of the Algonquin speaking dialect of the eastern woodland region.” Yazzie said. “We are centrally located in the great state of Iowa. Back in 1857 our forefathers came to Iowa from Oklahoma and Kansas.”
On Sunday, April 11, actor Kait Hair, who bears an astonishing resemblance to the title character, takes the stage in Tell Him it’s Jackie, a production by playwright Tom Dugan, focusing on Jackie Kennedy that takes place on June 5, 1968, the date of her brother-in-law Robert’s assassination. Kennedy invites the audience inside her life: her growing up, college, the courtship with the dashing young future President, the birth of their children and JFK’s subsequent death that leads her spiraling into depression and substance abuse, With her world crumbling around her, she decides on a course of action that decisively changes her and her children’s future.
Following the Kennedy production is a Friday, April 16 performance focusing on American abolitionist Frederick Douglass titled Frederick Douglass: In the Shadow of Slavery.
“Mr. Douglass is such an important part American history. A figure whose actions and messages are just as important today as they were in the 1800s,” Gregersen said. “2021 is a very relevant time to share his story.”
This one-man theatrical journey chronicles Douglass' remarkable life; from his childhood in slavery to his perilous escape to freedom, from his intense friendships with Susan B. Anthony, John Brown, and Abraham Lincoln to his crucial work on behalf of former slaves following the Civil War. Incorporating gripping plantation songs, lush lighting and sound design, the story of Frederick Douglass' struggle for African American freedom.
The show is performed by Mel Johnson, Jr., star of Broadway and film, and it inspires, educates and entertains.
Johnson Jr. is best known for his performance as Benny, a cabdriver in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film Total Recall. On the Wednesday evening prior to the show, a free viewing of the film will take place at 7 p.m. in the Ives Theater at the Reif. The event is free to the public.
The series concludes with The Man in the Arena, a production focusing on President Theodore Roosevelt on Friday, April 30.
The show features actor Derek Evan who portrays Roosevelt, an almost mythical figure famous for what was supposedly his favorite saying: “Speak softly and carry a Big Stick!” In fact, his actual favorite saying was “Do what you can, with what you’ve got, where you are.”
Evans is a professional actor and scholar who has spent a career of almost 40 years engaged in educational presentations for schools, colleges, museums and libraries. He has conservatory training at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco and at New York University and holds bachelors and masters degrees from Northwestern University. He is a veteran of over 40 stage productions in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco.
In-person and virtual tickets to these reduced rate, educational Reif Arts Council productions are available at reifcenter.org or by calling the Reif Box office 218) 327-5780 between the hours of Noon and 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The box office is currently closed to foot traffic. The performances are made possible Oak Hill Assisted Living and Green Heron Bed and Breakfast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.