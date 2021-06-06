Registration open for ICC Summer Engineering Camp

ICC Summer Engineering Camps are just around the corner! The camps take place during the month of July and provide junior high and senior high students with the opportunity to explore the world of engineering through hands-on engineering projects, team design challenges, visiting engineers, and much more! This year’s camp will be a day-camp format from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. each day. The senior high camp is for students entering the 10-12 grades and will take place July 12-16. Junior high camp is for students entering the 7-9 grades and will take place July 21-23. There is still time to register and join the fun. For more information and to register, visit the engineering web page at: www.itascacc.edu/engineeringcamp. For questions, contact Kim Damiani at 218-322-2370 or kimberly.damiani@itascacc.edu.

