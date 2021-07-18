Registration is open for United Way’s annual Lumberjack Mile & 5K

It’s time to channel your flannel and sign up for United Way’s fifth annual Lumberjack Mile & 5K. This year’s event includes a new riverside route and live music under the KAXE Amphitheatre. Open to all ages and abilities, each participant can complete their miles in whichever way works best for them - walking or running. Additionally, the race runs in conjunction with Grand Rapids Riverfest, a two-day music festival featuring Trampled by Turtles and more.

Participants can choose to take part in person or complete the run virtually, on the course of their choosing. All entrants receive a race toolkit, including a limited-edition, collectible T-shirt designed by Chaotic Beauty Artistry. All proceeds support United Way’s work to meet children and adults’ education, health, and basic needs across the Itasca area.

Lumberjack Mile & 5K:

Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.

KAXE Amphitheatre

260 NE Second St., Grand Rapids

Early-bird Registration: $25-Adults (13+); $15-Youth (6-12 yrs), Free (5 & under)

Register online at https://uwlakes.org/lumberjack/

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments