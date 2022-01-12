Register for upcoming pottery class at the YMCA Jan 12, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the fun with this Pottery Class put on by the MacRostie Art Center! Enjoy time glazing pottery and socializing with friends.Pottery artists from the MacRostie Art Center have created many beautiful bowls for you to glaze however you wish. After glazing they will be fired in the kiln to give them a beautiful smooth finish. Bowls will then be microwave and dishwasher safe. Details: Friday, January 1410:00am-12:00pmFace masks are required. Register by Thursday, January 13Active Living Center (North tables by the sink). Located on the Itasca County YMCA Campus.400 River Rd Grand RapidsCost per Person: $10All supplies included.Class size is limited, register today!Cindy- 218-999-9233 ext. 280 or cbarrett@eldercircle.org Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pottery Glazing Ceramic Industry Macrostie Art Center Fun Safe Register Bowl Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Peggy Lee (Mattfield) Bibich 1942 - 2022 Freddie “Fred” R. Matzdorf 1953 - 2022 Bruce Cameron Hastie 1949-2022 Dennis “Skip”Arne Hanson, Jr. 1959-2022 Morgan Blair Hart 1981 - 2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
