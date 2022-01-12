Join the fun with this Pottery Class put on by the MacRostie Art Center! 

Enjoy time glazing pottery and socializing with friends.

Pottery artists from the MacRostie Art Center have created many beautiful bowls for you to glaze however you wish. After glazing they will be fired in the kiln to give them a beautiful smooth finish. 

Bowls will then be microwave and dishwasher safe. 

Details: 

Friday, January 14

10:00am-12:00pm

Face masks are required. 

Register by Thursday, January 13

Active Living Center (North tables by the sink). Located on the Itasca County YMCA Campus.

400 River Rd Grand Rapids

Cost per Person: $10

All supplies included.

Class size is limited, register today!

Cindy- 218-999-9233 ext. 280 or cbarrett@eldercircle.org

