The number of Minnesotans turning 65 in this decade will be greater than the past four decades combined. The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging (AAAA) is promoting the Age Friendly movement: a statewide, national, and global effort to help communities become more inclusive and respectful for people of ALL ages, while acknowledging that older adults are key contributors to the social, economic, and civic fabric of our communities.
The economic contributions of 50- plus Americans totaled $8.3 trillion last year, which puts them just behind the U.S. and China when measured by gross domestic product. “Older adults are the foundations of our communities and a major contributor to our local economies,” said Kristi Kane, Director, Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging.
Because age-friendly businesses benefit us all, AAAA is celebrating the businesses and organizations that are setting the bar for age inclusivity. The new Aging Impact Awards highlights businesses who have gone above and beyond to meet the needs of older adults in their community.
In July, Aging Impact Awards were awarded to:
Miners Super One in Two Harbors, Grand Rapids, Deer River, and International Falls (Super One and County Market), for partnering with local aging service organizations to expand groceries-to-go programs and making additional accommodations to ensure older adults had access to food and essential supplies throughout the pandemic.
The Parks and Recreation Departments of Hibbing, Virginia and Chisolm for maintaining their walking trails in the winter and adding benches and portable toilets to make outdoor spaces more accessible and friendly during winter pandemic months.
Reliable Insurance Agency and Northwoods Credit Union of Cloquet for coordination of Senior Days and raising awareness around Elder Abuse.
Streetcar Kitchen and Pub in Carlton for their Refire-to-Go partnership to deliver hot meals and donating free shrimp dinners to older adults.
Aging Impact Honorable mentions were given to ElderCircle in Grand Rapids, Volunteer Services of Carlton County and the Carlton Wellness Center, Evolve U Fitness in International Falls, Jackpine Savage Bar and Grill in Littlefork, and Shining Light Café in Northome.
Awards will be presented twice annually. Nominations are now open and will be accepted on an on-going basis. Free consultations and Age-Friendly assessment checklists are available to any business or organization in the Arrowhead region who wants to make positive changes and become more Age Friendly. The Aging Impact Awards are a project of the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging and part of the Age Friendly Arrowhead Initiative.
