Refreshing summer music at Bonfire Chamber Music Festival

While there will be no official bonfire, the artistic talents of cellist Magdalena Sas, pianist Mary Ellen (Patnaude) Haupert, baritone James Wilson, violinists Ray Shows and Nancy Oliveros, and violist Pedro Oviedo will engage audiences in 2 concerts scheduled for Wednesday, July 27th and Friday, July 29th @ 7:00 PM in the Ives Studio Theater at the Reif Center.
Grand Rapids is an area known throughout Northern Minnesota for its rich history in the arts, a badge of honor which has continually evolved thanks in part to a wide array of professional performances. The plethora of cultural offerings, according to Haupert, makes it an ideal location for cultivating a chamber music niche.
Season 6 of the BONFIRE CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL opens with cellist Magdalena Sas and pianist Mary Ellen Haupert in a program of works by magnificent lesser-known women composers - 19th-century composer/suffragette Ethel Smyth and contemporary Indian Classical composer Reena Esmail. Smyth and Esmail's works pair nicely with Debussy's famous cello sonata.
Concert 2 features baritone James Wilson and pianist Mary Ellen Haupert performing selections from Schubert's Die schöne Müllerin, D.795. The second half is a collaboration with Ray Shows and Nancy Oliveros (Artaria String Quartet), Pedro Oviedo and Magdalena Sas (Third Coast Chamber Collective), and BCMF director Mary Ellen Haupert in a performance of Dvořák's
Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81.
“Chamber music is far from boring,” said Haupert. “It’s artistry up close and immediate. Each player is responsible for his/her own part in performances that hinge on mutual agreement of melodic, rhythmic and interpretative aspects of the music. The give-and-take between players is dynamic and sophisticated, breath-taking and exciting.”
And, it is “a great opportunity to bring top-notch performers to Grand Rapids,” added Haupert.
“It’s a nice outing, in a beautiful venue,” continued Haupert. “It’s classical music and it’s very easy to listen to. The music is beautiful and extraordinary. We’re really lucky to have performers of such expertise coming to the area.”
“This is just one more thing that people can come out to build culture and awareness in Grand Rapids,” added Haupert. “It’s just one more thing that makes Grand Rapids a cultural destination.”
