Refreshing summer music at Bonfire Chamber Music Festival

While there will be no official bonfire, the artistic talents of cellist Magdalena Sas, pianist Mary Ellen (Patnaude) Haupert, baritone James Wilson, violinists Ray Shows and Nancy Oliveros, and violist Pedro Oviedo will engage audiences in 2 concerts scheduled for Wednesday, July 27th and Friday, July 29th @ 7:00 PM in the Ives Studio Theater at the Reif Center.

Grand Rapids is an area known throughout Northern Minnesota for its rich history in the arts, a badge of honor which has continually evolved thanks in part to a wide array of professional performances. The plethora of cultural offerings, according to Haupert, makes it an ideal location for cultivating a chamber music niche.

