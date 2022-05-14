It looks to be a record year for economic development in Grand Rapids in 2022.
During a work session Monday, May 9, the Grand Rapids City Council heard from City Community Development Director Rob Mattei who reviewed year-end statistics for building permits and valuations, construction activity, new housing, grant awards, and more.
So far, year to date, the city of Grand Rapids is seeing $55.1 million in building permit valuation this year with another $12 million still expected. The remaining will include permits for a new hotel, gas station complex and car wash.
Mattei went over some of the highlights of recent and planned developments. In 2021, permitted construction highlights included eight new single family (two manufactured and six site built units for a total of $1.88 million. This is down from the 10 year, year-end average of $12.8 million for housing. Major new commercial in 2021 included the Gaalass Orthodontics dental office building at 280 NW Sixth Street for $1.2 million; and the Woodland Bank new bank building at 2610 S. Highway 169 for $5 million. Remodels and repairs (on commercial, institutional and governmental additions) included Starbucks (Grand Rapids Sawmill Retail complex) at $250,000; Fresenius Kidney Care interior remodel (155 SE 13th St.) at $362,000; University of Minnesota Regents/ICC Davies Hall new roof at $818,000; HVA/fire protection upgrades at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources building (1201 E. Highway 2) for $1.7 million; and a remodel/tenant build-out for Superior Choice Credit Union (1200 S. Pokegama Avenue) for $256,000. New governmental construction in 2021 featured the new Grand Rapids fire hall at $2.87 million and the footings/ foundation for the new county jail addition at $524,000.
The Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority (GREDA) secured a total of $3.45 million in federal and state grants in 2021 and was involved in $757,000 in contributions toward proposed projects. This funding is focused toward the Voyageur Capital project to be located at the former Ainsworth site which received $1.9 million from the Federal EDA, $250,000 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), and $500,000 from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR). Other contributors toward this project are the City of Cohasset ($297,000), the Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission ($291,000) and the Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). The goMARTI autonomous shuttle (driverless cars) project received $350,000 from the IRRR and $450,000 from the Blandin Foundation in grants.
Of particular interest, Mattei’s report provided highlights of large-scale current and upcoming economic development projects.
“For the past 14 months, (city) staff have been in discussions with ASV/Yanmar officials, IRRR and DEED regarding business assistance to support a potential expansion that would add significant employment and capital investment in the Grand Rapids facility over the next four years,” read Mattei as he explained that the city has supported a $350,000 grant request to IRRR (approved April 5) and a job creation fund request of $850,000 to DEED. The GREDA has also submitted a $450,000 DEED Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) request for $450,000 with the purpose to provide a low interest loan to ASV/Yanmar for equipment purchases.
According to Mattei, the expansion project is a $9.5 million capital investment by ASV/Yanmar company and up to 360 new jobs within the next four years.
Other major projects include the Voyageur Capital redevelopment of the former Ainsworth OSB Plant into a 400,000 square-foot facility for multi-tenant industrial/warehousing/distribution needs. This project is well underway with two prospective tenants. GREDA is working with IRRR and DEED on potential business assistance for occupancy of approximately 300,000 square-feet of the facility for a wood product industry and large distribution center.
The cities of Grand Rapids and Cohasset have been coordinating on the infrastructure extension to serve the Voyageur project. This is moving forward at a cost $3.9 million. Surveying and design work began last fall and is well underway. Permitting for the projects as well as necessary easements will soon be at a point where the project plans can be submitted for review by the Federal EDA. Mattei said they hope to gain approval soon to be able to bid the project this summer.
Other projects of great interest to the community are the downtown update project, a plan to redevelop the former site of the VFW and Rose buildings on Third Street, and prospective housing at the site of the former Forest Lake Elementary School in northwest Grand Rapids.
Consistent with the city’s work plan for 2022, GREDA has begun the process of engaging local partners in preparing an updated master plan and strategies for downtown. The current master plan was completed in 2006
“It was encouraging to look back on that plan and see that the majority of the strategies and redevelopment priorities have been implemented,” comments Mattei in his report. “With this plan, we will build upon those successes.”
The city has solicited professional planning assistance supported by a $40,000 grant from the Blandin Foundation and $20,000 from IRRR.
After the historic VFW and Rose buildings were destroyed by fire on March 7, 2020, the GREDA purchased the property and cleared the site with the hope of finding a developer interested in redeveloping the area. Mattei announced that GREDA is currently working with the firm Cambium made up of local investors and business owners. The plan for the property is a multiple story, mixed use, commercial building including a restaurant and hospitality component.
According to Mattei, this could potentially be a five-story facility with a restaurant on the bottom floor and hotel above with nearly 40 rooms. GREDA has submitted a regional request to DEED’s Minnesota Main Street Economic Revitalization Program which may qualify it for a grant of up to $750,000.
The lots where Forest Lake Elementary School once stood has been a target for new housing. As Mattei explained, the significant job growth projected over the next five years has solidified the need for more housing within the city. GREDA has connected with the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund and their sub-consultants LHB Architects and the Great Metropolitan Housing Coalition on a budget and gap funding concept for approximately 28 affordable owner-occupied homes at the site.
“Of course, housing is a high priority for us and we’ve been looking at opportunities for all different types of housing including multiple family units, single family homes and manufactured housing,” said Mattei who pointed out that the current cost of building materials is posing a challenge for construction.
The city is also working with a developer who is considering a housing development on the site of the former Wastewater Treatment Plant in southeast Grand Rapids. Discussions have also started with two metro-based developers looking at potential multi-family projects.
“You said 2022 will be a record-setting year?” Councilor Rick Blake clarified. “Which is amazing coming out of COVID and the price of building materials.”
Construction on the new My Place hotel is expected to start this summer on the property where K-Mart once stood on Second Avenue southeast, just south of the Boardwalk business center. Mayor Dale Christy asked if the construction will be fairly fast as he has fielded many questions regarding the city’s need for hotel rooms. Mattei responded favorably and explained that they expect the hotel to go up quickly since the construction company responsible for the project has worked on other My Place hotels.
“It will be a very attractive building with a swimming pool,” said Mattei.
The new Northern Star Co-op CENEX gas station and convenience store will be located at 29th Street south and Highway 169. This will feature room for large vehicles and trucks. And, just east of this development will be a Zips Car Wash. Construction on both is expected to start soon.
“I give a lot of credit to our (Community Development) staff,” added Mattei of the numerous development projects in the works for the city. “Also, we are fortunate to have a good EDA and Planning Commission to work with, which helps.”
The Community Development Department works with residents, businesses, developers, and other private and public entities to promote a safe, desirable, and economically viable environment for the citizens and businesses of Grand Rapids.
For more information, visit the city’s website at cityofgrandrapidsmn.com or call the Community Development Department at 218-326-7601.
