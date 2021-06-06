Per State Statute, the assessor inspects each property in Itasca County at least once every five years. Get ready for a knock on the door this summer or fall if you own property in the Cities of Deer River, Effie, Keewatin, Warba, and Zemple; as well as the Townships of Blackberry, Deer River, Feeley, Harris, Lake Jessie, Lawrence, Nashwauk, Sand Lake; and the Unorganized areas of 59-23, 60-23, 61-23, 60-24, 61-24, 62-26 and 62-27.
The Assessor’s office will inspect approximately 6,000 properties in those jurisdictions between May and October for the January 2022 assessment. Most inspections take approximately ten minutes of your time. Because so many properties are being visited, the office cannot schedule appointments. Assessors review the age, condition, floor plan and square footage of all buildings and they may ask to perform a brief interior walk-through. They may verify the outside dimensions and may ask you to verify the age of buildings, and physical address (E-911 or street address). If no one is home, the assessor will leave a card with contact information, and will usually verify exterior information such as measurements. If your home is under construction, assessors will return in the fall to review the progress and determine the appropriate level of completion.
Please note: Assessors will be wearing identification. Do not let anyone into your home who does not have Itasca County identification. Property owners can call the Assessor’s Office at 327-2861 to verify identification, if necessary.
The Assessor’s office includes the County Assessor, an Assistant County Assessor, nine assessor/appraisers, and two support staff members.
The staff of the Assessor’s office is responsible for valuation and classification of approximately 80,000 properties each year, as well as checking homesteads, reviewing sales, splitting parcels, estimating taxes for new construction and answering assessment questions.
For more information about the 2022 reassessment of property or other functions of the Assessor’s office, please call our office at 218-327-2861.
