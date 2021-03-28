The ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting March 22 and received updates from a variety of district leaders.
Varsity Nordic Ski Team
The ISD 318 school board welcomed the Grand Rapids Varsity Nordic Ski Team to recognize them for their successful past season. The team finished second in sections and tenth at the state competition. Grand Rapids Activities Director Anne Campbell was happy to tell the board that the team also has a 4.0 GPA average.
“Outstanding student athletes that represent Grand Rapids. Excellent in the classroom. Excellent out on the snow and out in the communities,” said Campbell.
The team introduced themselves along with their coaches Craig Stertz and Marlo Gangi.
“It’s just been a treat working with these girls this year,” said Stertz. “As you could hear, there are a lot of younger ones so we are very excited about the future. We’re losing a couple, but it’s just exciting. It was an interesting year. We never quite knew where we stood in terms of the other schools. Meets were small. And then we got to the state meet and we actually felt like everyone was coming together.”
GRIP coalition update
Nick Adams and Kim Geislinger provided an update on Rapids Rising and Grand Rapids In Prevention (G.R.I.P) Coalition. Recently, Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) and Robert J. Elkington Middle School (RJEMS) received a Drug-Free Communities (DFC) grant for $125,000 each year for the next five years.
“The biggest reason I wanted to be here today, was to say thank you to the district,” Adams stated. “I’ve been working with the district for the past five years and the district gave us the green light to pursue the Drug Free Communities grant to continue Rapids Rising and the GRIP Coalition, to continue a funding stream for them. And ISD 318 made that a priority.”
Although the DFC grant is lower than previous funding, Adams is confident in the amount.
“But because we have such a strong foundation, and strong training and knowledge built up, this is perfect to sustain our coalition and student group for the next 5 years,” Adams commented.
In the past year, Rapids Rising and the GRIP Coalition have been focusing on their messaging through posters, flyers, newspaper and radio messages, and more. With the new funding format, Adams told board members they will be able to use the funds in ways they couldn’t before because of restrictions from the Department of Human Services. This includes expanding messaging beyond alcohol use to include vaping and marijuana use.
Additionally, COVID-19 restrictions have affected the group this past year.
“I’ll be the first to admit that this has been a really challenging year for us, and yet, it was a great opportunity for us as a coalition to step back and go back to basics,” said Adams.
Currently, the group is waiting for results from a student survey taken this spring. Adams reported they got an 88% response rate in students grades 7-12, which was significantly higher than past response rates.
“The other thing in those surveys is that it really measures the misconception and misperception that kids have,” said Geislinger. “Right now we are conducting our 1-to-1 community survey conversations with adults, and what we often find is that our misconceptions and misperceptions about kids in our community mirrors what the kids are thinking.”
There are two upcoming events Adams invited community members to join. This includes a Positive Community Norms training on April 20 and 21 where attendees will learn about the GRIP Coalition’s work and how it is successful. The other is a Montana Summer Institute which will be hosted virtually June 22-24. The GRIP Coalition will host an event at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids, socially distanced, to watch the keynote speakers together on a large screen. Both events are open to anyone in the community.
For more information on Rapids Rising and the GRIP Coalition, visit www.rapidsrising.com/
Budget update
District Business Manager Kara Lundin provided the school board with an update on the district’s budget, specifically looking at proposed cuts. The district is looking to cut approximately two million dollars. Of the proposed budget changes, personnel costs account for 80%, supplies 16%, additional billings 3%, and other cuts make up the remaining 1%. Currently, the district’s budget is made up of personnel costs 82%, services 7%, capital 6%, supplies 5%, and remaining costs are less than one percent.
“Every group is touched by these cuts. It’s not one group that’s shouldering this. Administration and directions are 8% of the budget and they are 17% of the cuts. Just to keep it in perspective, everyone is being affected by this,” Lundin stated.
A breakdown of proposed staffing reductions from the general fund by type is as follows: Teachers 33%; ESP/Support staff 30%; Directors/Administration 17%; Substitutes, overtime, extra duties 8%; Licensed support 8%; Clerical & custodians 4%.
Currently, for the fiscal year 2021 general fund FY21 General Fund staff budget by type is as follows: Teachers 60%; Clerical & custodian 11%; Licensed support 9%; Director/Administration 8%; ESP/Support staff 8%; Substitutes, overtime, extra duties 4%
Superintendent Matt Grose clarified the funding of ESPs is primarily through Special Education, which isn’t reflected in the above amounts.
Budget changes are spread out throughout the district with 37% of cuts set to be from the elementary schools, 30% from middle and high school, and 33% district wide.
Lundin will continue to provide updates to the board when needed as much can still change given different funding resources the school has.
“Again, these numbers are fluid and change everyday,” Lundin commented. “So this is just where we are at, at this point in time.”
Other business
Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting provided an update on the district facilities.
Ryan DeBay, principal of Grand Rapids East Elementary School updated the board on how the school year is going.
Board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including the following staffing changes: Ken Decoster, Bigfork Principal transfer hire; Carrie Fowler, Counselor retirement (17 years of service); Katie Kvilvang, Girls JV Lacrosse Coach replacement hire; Susan Lerschlolarn, Speech Language pathologist resignation; Robert McDermond, Custodian retirement (9 years of service); and Bruce LaRoque, teacher retirement (31 years of service).
