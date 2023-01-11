Northeastern Minnesota legislators reaction to a Democrat proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state is a mixed bag.

“At a time when Minnesotans are struggling under high inflation in our high tax state, it is extremely disappointing that this is what the DFL is choosing to spend their time on,” Republican Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing said. “I would much rather get to work on issues that can help folks in the Northland like ending the tax on social security.”


