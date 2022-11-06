Every year during the fall I buy two bags of lawn leaves and pull out my gloves, rake, and earbuds to erase the evidence of fall from our lawn. Our lawn is tricky: there are pines with low limbs that I fight to get under and rake up the leaves that are trapped beneath them. There are holes and pockets that I watch for. There are huge pines that needles fall from like rain, leaving it seems a foot of debris to be picked up.
I always complain about it but yet, we haven’t worked hard to find a different solution. We rake the light leaves and the heavy pine needles into piles that are scooped and shoved into the bags that line up alongside the driveway. There were eighty-two bags last year, and for some reason I like to say it with pride. We did all that work. We don’t buy a leaf blower or a bag for a push mower to mulch or a large tarp to make our lives easier. We like to rake and bend our backs and complain about the hard work.
One year we were late and the snow had already piled over the leaves that didn’t get raked. The amount of work that spring seemed horrendous and we haven’t made that mistake again, yet it is the beginning of November and there still isn’t snow and we still aren’t done yet. Our front yard is fresh while our backyard with the privacy fence sounds crunchy and filled when our dog runs through the yard.
Fall smells like smoke from the wood stoves burning and the crisp air seems to rejuvenate. As one season passes to another, our temporary excitement for the Holidays and for winter is larger than the woe that another season is over. That winter will soon be here. And yet that means Thanksgiving and gratefulness, Christmas and giving.
Raking the leaves grants me a time when my mind wanders, thinking of the things that need to be done and the things that I can put off for another month. As more and more gets done my sense of accomplishment rises and maybe that’s why we don’t look too hard to make our lives easier, to save time and energy. It’s the simple things.
