Every year during the fall I buy two bags of lawn leaves and pull out my gloves, rake, and earbuds to erase the evidence of fall from our lawn. Our lawn is tricky: there are pines with low limbs that I fight to get under and rake up the leaves that are trapped beneath them. There are holes and pockets that I watch for. There are huge pines that needles fall from like rain, leaving it seems a foot of debris to be picked up.

I always complain about it but yet, we haven’t worked hard to find a different solution. We rake the light leaves and the heavy pine needles into piles that are scooped and shoved into the bags that line up alongside the driveway. There were eighty-two bags last year, and for some reason I like to say it with pride. We did all that work. We don’t buy a leaf blower or a bag for a push mower to mulch or a large tarp to make our lives easier. We like to rake and bend our backs and complain about the hard work.


