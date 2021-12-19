Itasca County Public Health will offer free radon testing kits to area residents 

Every hour, one person in the US dies from radon-related lung cancer. It is the largest environmental  cancer risk and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable. 

Itasca County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health recommend that all homes in  Minnesota be tested for radon. It’s the only way to know if your home has an elevated level of radon,  which can cause lung cancer. Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs  naturally in Minnesota soils and can enter homes through cracks and openings in basement or  foundation floors and walls. 

To obtain a test kit, contact Julie Purdum (218-327-6184) or Keri Kessler (218-327-6130) with  Itasca County Public Health at the Itasca Resource Center, 1209 SE 2nd Avenue. You may also get a test  kit from Katie Benes at (218-327-2857) with Itasca County Environmental Services, which is located in  the courthouse or by going online to  

(http://www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/indoorair/radon/rncontacts.html

MDH estimates that one in three existing Minnesota homes have radon levels that pose a large  health risk over many years of exposure. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United  States and more than 21,000 deaths are attributed to radon each year. 

Radon exposure, however, is largely preventable. First, test your home to see if you have elevated  radon levels. Testing is easy, inexpensive and only takes 3-5 days. In homes with levels over 4.0 pCi/L,  homeowners should consider verification testing and possibly installing a mitigation system, which will  remove radon from your home. The final step is to encourage friends, family, and coworkers to test  their own homes for radon. We will provide kits until our supplies are gone. 

For more information on radon testing and mitigation visit www.health.state.mn.us/radon or call the  Minnesota Department of Health Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601 or 1-800-798-9050. Anyone  interested in mitigating his or her home for radon should consult MDH’s list of certified radon  mitigation contractors at http://www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/indoorair/radon/mitigation.html.

 

