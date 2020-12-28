Every hour, one person in the US dies from radon-related lung cancer. It is the largest environmental cancer risk and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable.
Itasca County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health recommend that all homes in Minnesota be tested for radon. It’s the only way to know if your home has an elevated level of radon, which can cause lung cancer. Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils and can enter homes through cracks and openings in basement or foundation floors and walls.
To obtain a test kit, contact Julie Purdum (218-327-6184) or Keri Kessler (218-327-6130) with Itasca County Public Health at the Itasca Resource Center, 1209 SE 2nd Avenue. You may also get a test kit from Rosann Bray or Diane Nelson at (218-327-2857) with Itasca County Environmental Services, which is located in the courthouse or by going online to (http://www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/indoorair/radon/rncontacts.html)
MDH estimates that one in three existing Minnesota homes have radon levels that pose a large health risk over many years of exposure. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and more than 21,000 deaths are attributed to radon each year.
Radon exposure, however, is largely preventable. First, test your home to see if you have elevated radon levels. Testing is easy, inexpensive and only takes 3-5 days. In homes with levels over 4.0 pCi/L, homeowners should consider verification testing and possibly installing a mitigation system, which will remove radon from your home. The final step is to encourage friends, family, and coworkers to test their own homes for radon. We will provide kits until our supplies are gone.
For more information on radon testing and mitigation visit www.health.state.mn.us/radon or call the Minnesota Department of Health Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601 or 1-800-798-9050. Anyone interested in mitigating his or her home for radon should consult MDH’s list of certified radon mitigation contractors at http://www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/indoorair/radon/mitigation.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.