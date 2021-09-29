The members of Nashwauk Alliance Church invite area children and families to their upcoming Family Fun Night. On Wednesday, Oct. 6th at 6:00 pm a meal will be served followed by family fun time from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
This month’s theme is Pumpkins and activities and crafts will fill the evening, all related to that colorful fall item. The goal of these monthly events is to promote a time where kids and their families can come together for an evening of fun and fellowship.
The church is located at 825 First Street, Nashwauk. If you have any questions you may contact Pastor John Weiher at 885-3334.
