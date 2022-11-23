The public will be able to weigh-in on the recently announced proposed merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health, now that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has created a dedicated web form for public input. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and run by Sanford’s current CEO.

The form for comments or concerns is available on the Attorney General’s website linked on a new Fairview/Sanford landing page at https://www.ag.state.mn.us/sanford-fairview. Minnesotans who wish to communicate their comments or concerns by phone may leave voice mail in a dedicated mailbox by calling (651) 296-3353 (Metro area) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota) and pressing option 2, or may speak to an analyst live by calling the same numbers and pressing option 1.


