The Itasca County Public Health Department is offering an immunization clinic for the public at the Itasca Resource Center (1209 SE Second Ave., Grand Rapids) on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2-6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment by calling public health at 218-327-2941. There is a $20 administration fee per vaccine but no one will be turned away for inability to pay. 

