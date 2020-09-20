The Itasca County Public Health Department is offering an immunization clinic for the public at the Itasca Resource Center (1209 SE Second Ave., Grand Rapids) on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment by calling public health at 218-327-2941. There is a $20 administration fee per vaccine but no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
