Hundreds of protesters gathered in Grand Rapids on Monday to protest workplace policies mandating COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.
Protesters carried signs in support of medical freedom along the Golf Course Road between Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital and Essential Health. The event was organized by Jennifer Carrigan in response to recent vaccination mandates by area hospitals and clinics.
In an email to Fairview Range employees, President and CEO Jean MacDonell announced that influenza and COVID vaccines will be a workplace requirement and is supportive of making the change.
Fairview is setting an Oct. 31 deadline for all employees and providers across all campuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine or an accommodation. An influenza shot will also be required as a condition of employment.
“We are protesting for medical freedom. We are opposing vaccine mandates and we believe that everyone should have the freedom of choice,” Carrigan said.
“We’ve had an overwhelming amount of support,” Carrigan said as many drivers honked their horns and waved as they drove past the protest.
Carrigan is with a group called Minnesota Free, which works with other established groups in support of medical freedom. The group plans on continuing protests every Wednesday and Saturday for the next several months.
There is a medical freedom protest planned for the State Capitol in St. Paul on Aug. 28. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend.
Chris Orn, a former Grand Itasca employee, attended the protest on Monday and said that people’s concerns over the vaccine need to be heard.
“I retired from Grand Itasca three years ago and if I hadn’t, I’d be forced to make this choice. I just feel that it should not be a mandate,” Orn said.
Many protesters stated that they were not against the vaccine, but they did oppose vaccine mandates.
“If there is risk with something, you should be able to choose whether or not you want to do it,” Jennifer McFadden said. “Telling people that they are going to lose their job if they don’t put an experiment in their body is just wrong.”
Others wanted to show support for medical freedom but did not want to speak on record.
One nurse stated that she is not allowed to do a procedure as simple as trimming a patient’s toenails without their permission. She wondered why medical employees are forced to get an experimental injection against their will or risk their livelihoods.
“I would like to keep my job, but if they force me to take the vaccine, is it really worth it?
America needs to wake up. This is not just about healthcare anymore. There is a bigger picture. As far as vaccines go, they are still in an experimental mode. They do not know the long-term risk. It could be cancer, it could be auto-immune disorders. We do not know what is going to happen,” she said.
Denial of treatment
Tammy Holl is a medical patient that has been greatly affected by recent vaccine mandates.
Holl was diagnosed with COPD, an inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.
COPD progresses slowly, but even now, Holl is limited in daily activities.
Holl is a pre-double lung transplant candidate and has been on the active transplant list at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for two years. She was told at her most recent visit to the Mayo Clinic that vaccinations will be mandated for transplant.
Holl does not intend to get the COVID vaccination because it’s her understanding that the vaccines contain toxic ingredients. She said it is against her religious beliefs to inject COVID vaccines based on aborted fetal cells. According to Holl, she is created in the image of God and it is also wrong to inject an mRNA vaccine that tampers with her DNA.
“That’s where I needed to draw the line. I knew if they got to that point where they were mandating it, I knew that I would not do that,” Holl said. “It’s disappointing because that door is closing for me now.”
Holl cited research provided by America’s Frontline Doctors, board-certified dermatopathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, and other healthcare professionals who have spoken out about the dangers of COVID vaccinations.
“This vaccine is different. It’s not truly a vaccine. It’s a medical treatment and an experiment. Why would I put an experiment in my body if we don’t know if it’s useful or not. I had COVID and I survived. So, it seems logical to me to take the chance of having another case of COVID or a variant,” Holl said.
More information can be found at americasfrontlinedoctors.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.