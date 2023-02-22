Minnesota residents wouldn’t be able to buy new gas-powered lawn and garden equipment within the state under a bill proposed by two Twin Cities legislators.
Democratic Farmer-Labor Rep. Jerry Newton of Coon Rapids authored the bill this week at the Minnesota Legislature. DFL Rep. Heather Edelson of Edina is a co-author.
Under HF1715, on or after Jan, 1, 2025, “new lawn and garden equipment sold, offered for sale or distributed in or into Minnesota must be powered solely by electricity.”
The law would mean any lawnmower, leaf blower, hedge clipper, chainsaw, lawn edger, string trimmer or brush cutter powered by a spark-ignition engine rated at 25 horsepower or less would have to be powered by electricity.
The two legislators are also authoring a bill that would require all Zambonis to be powered only by electricity. Under HF1716, after Jan, 1, 2025, “a new ice surfacing machine sold, offered for sale or distributed in or into Minnesota must be powered solely by electricity.”
Neither bill has received a hearing yet or has a Senate companion.
However, the proposed legislation has Iron Range legislators fired up.
“The lengths that these Twin Cities legislators will go to control every aspect of our lives is unbelievable,” Sen. Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) said. “The only thing this will accomplish is driving Minnesota yard equipment shops out of business and it will force our residents to drive out of state to buy lawn mowers and chainsaws.”
As a carpenter, Rep. Roger Skraba (R-Ely) said he owns a lot of battery powered tools.
But the proposed law is an overreach, he said.
“Again, what’s it’s purpose?” Skraba said. “If they truly believed that it was going to make a difference in the way the earth revolves, they’re fooling themselves. One jet ride from the people who helped them get elected burns more fuel than anyone would in their lifetime.”
Skraba, who also helps maintain snowmobile trails, said he recently brought his 36-volt battery- powered chainsaw along to clear a fallen tree on a trail.
“There was a large spruce across the trail,” Skraba said. “I used four batteries and never got it cleared off. I ran out of juice and had to use my gas saw.”
Minnesota-based power equipment companies like Toro and Polaris could also be impacted by the legislation, Skraba said.
Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) said even riding lawn mowers would be subject to the proposed lawn and garden gas-powered ban law.
Hundreds of small arenas across the state would be impacted by the ice surfacing machine legislation, he said.
“Sometimes you just have to laugh and shake your head,” Eichorn said in a legislative update. “But at the speed Democrats are going, don’t be surprised if these bills eventually become law too.”
Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) said he questions whether similar legislation to require electric snowmobiles, ATV’s, UTVs, jet skis, or boat motors, would be proposed.
“How far does it go?” Igo said. “Is it going to be my snowmobile, my side-by-side, my jet ski, or my 15 horsepower motor for my aluminum boat? It’s just another out-of-touch policy that’s not thinking about greater Minnesota and our future.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora) says the bill is ill-conceived.
“This is a bad idea not based in reality whatsoever,” Lislegard said. “I completely, totally, 100 percent oppose this bill and I’ve shared my frank thoughts with the bill author. Broad, sweeping mandates on consumer purchases of household goods is a terribly misguided approach to addressing climate change, which I recognize is real, but this isn’t the way to do it.”
The bill won’t get a hearing, Lislegard said.
“Just like some of the anti-mining legislation metro-area legislators have introduced, it’s not moving forward in the legislative process,” Lislegard said. “In fact, I’ve spoken with the chair of the Commerce Committee who has assured me this proposal will not get a hearing. People should be comfortable knowing this terrible bill has no chance of becoming law.”
California in 2021 became the first state to ban gas-powered lawn equipment.
