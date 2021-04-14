Promoting the trades in northern Minnesota

Submitted photo

Top left to right: Darius Sam, Leo Lukas - Instructor, Mesabi Range Technical College, Jacob Foster, Joe Forsline and Jeremy Hughes. Bottom left to right: Stu Thompson - CEO The Builders Group, Jon Hunter and Eric Simonson - NMBA President, Gemini Construction, Inc.

The Northern MN Builders Association (NMBA) partnered with the The Builders Group (TBG) Education Foundation in 2020 and is proud to award $20,000 to the Mesabi Range Technical College trades dept. and Internship Program. 

Pictured are current interns and Mesabi Range Technical College students employed by NMBA members. The NMBA and TBG have donated the past three years to help provide tools and equipment to the Mesabi Range Technical College trades department. Funds raised are from the Craig Westfield Memorial - NMBA Scholarship Golf Tournament, private donations and the TBG Education Foundation Golf Tournament. In addition to trade program grants, the NMBA provides 3 - $1000 Scholarships to those pursuing a career in the trades and have given out 48 individual scholarships to date. 

